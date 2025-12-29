The Raiders' Chigozie Anusiem takes offense to Rico Payton continuing to push him out of bounds, igniting a fight on the Giants' sideline. (0:31)

LAS VEGAS -- Raiders players' displeasure regarding the talk of tanking hovering over the organization intensified after a 34-10 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Though the team's chance of securing the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL draft moved to 80% after the loss, according to ESPN Analytics, that was the last thing on some players' minds after a 10th straight defeat dropped the Raiders to 2-14.

"I hate that's what people are saying or thinking," Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu said. "We're not trying to lose. I'm trying to go out and do my best because I don't know if I'm going to be here next year."

Before Sunday's game, the organization appeared to be focused on the future. It placed tight end Brock Bowers, safety Jeremy Chinn and defensive end Maxx Crosby on injured reserve. Crosby, who is expected to need knee surgery, left the facility Friday after he was informed of the team's decision.

Crosby said before the Raiders shut him down that he didn't care about the No. 1 pick; his focus was on playing at his best and helping the team.

Cornerback Eric Stokes, one of the Raiders' few bright spots on defense, said Sunday he agreed with Crosby.

"If y'all are trying to tank, don't throw it my way then," Stokes told ESPN. "The same thing Maxx said, I'm trying to be the best person I can be. If anybody is trying to tank, y'all might as well take me out, too."

Still, players recognize the current state of the team and how having the No. 1 pick could help put it in the right direction.

"We've got a lot of young guys that are really good," Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker said. "... We're super close but far away at the same time."

The Raiders will secure the No. 1 pick with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, a game in which Las Vegas starting quarterback Geno Smith is unlikely to play. He suffered a high ankle sprain at the 12:41 mark of the fourth quarter after throwing his second interception and was immediately taken to the locker room. Backup Kenny Pickett played the rest of the game.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Smith will have an MRI on Monday, but didn't sound confident in the 35-year-old's availability for the Week 18 contest.

"That's pretty hard to bounce back [from]," Carroll said.

Smith completed 20 of 28 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. The two interceptions increased his 2025 total to 17 -- his most in a season since he recorded 21 as a rookie for the New York Jets in 2013.

Carroll, meanwhile, said he still believes that he has support from ownership, even amid the worst season of his head coaching career.

"From all the guys I've talked to, I do feel like I have their support," Carroll said. "What does that mean? I don't know, but our conversations have been really good."

Carroll, however, did not comment on whether those conversations with ownership have given him confidence that he will return to Las Vegas for a second season. He signed a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option last January after a year away from football, following his 14-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

"We're getting along great. We're communicating really well," Carroll said.