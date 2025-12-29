Check out some of the best plays and magic moments that headlined the top plays of Week 17. (2:17)

The win-and-get-in Week 18 showdown between the Ravens and Steelers will take place on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" next weekend, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET, the NFL announced.

The Ravens-Steelers winner will capture the AFC North title and secure a No. 4 seed in the playoffs. The loser heads home for the season.

Two other matchups with playoff implications will take place as part of a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN. The Carolina Panthers will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m., with both teams still hopeful of winning the NFC South. And the late game will see the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers at 8 p.m., with the winner between these playoff-bound teams capturing the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The full Week 18 schedule can be seen here.

Pittsburgh (9-7) has had multiple chances to clinch the AFC North, including Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland, but a 13-6 loss kept any potential celebrations on ice for one more week.

"The competitor in me is saying, 'We lost this game. We lost a chance to clinch today,'" Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. "But it's also like, 'Bring it on. Baltimore is coming in.'

"Winner takes all. Let's win it at home."

The teams met Dec. 7 in Baltimore (8-8), with the Steelers holding on for a 27-22 win. The Steelers will be without wide receiver DK Metcalf this time as he will finish his two-game suspension. The status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, is in question as he deals with a back injury that kept him out Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bucs (7-9) are one game behind the Panthers (8-8) in the NFC South, as both teams lost Sunday. Tampa Bay would still clinch its fifth consecutive division title and sixth straight playoff berth if it beats Carolina in the finale to force a two-way tie. The Panthers likely need a victory to capture their first NFC South title since 2015 but also could get in with a loss if Atlanta were to win its final two games, against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The runner-up in the NFC South will miss the playoffs.

The 49ers' hopes of winning the No. 1 seed in the NFC remained intact Sunday night thanks to a thrilling 42-38 win against the Chicago Bears. San Francisco (12-4) and Seattle (13-3) played in Week 1, with the 49ers winning 17-13 on the road.

It will mark the third final-week matchup since 1990 in which the winner secured the No. 1 seed in a conference.