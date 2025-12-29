Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Caleb Williams threw for a season-high 330 yards and led five scoring drives to combat a high-powered San Francisco 49ers offense in a performance that should have been enough for the Chicago Bears to leave Levi's Stadium with a win on Sunday night.

Instead, the Bears lost 42-38, knocking them out of contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed, with several defensive players shouldering the blame for Chicago failing to earn its 12th win of the season.

"We let the offense down," Bears safety Jaquan Brisker said. "I'm going to say it. We let the offense down, period. I feel like Caleb and them, they gave us enough points to do what we had to do to win. The defense didn't."

Williams and Niners quarterback Brock Purdy went back and forth in an instant classic that featured 936 total yards of offense and 11 touchdowns, tied for the most in a game this season. Williams had his team in position late to pull out the win, but he didn't connect with wide receiver Jahdae Walker as time expired.

San Francisco, meanwhile, recorded 32 first downs and was 5-for-5 in the red zone. Six days after Purdy tossed a career-high five touchdowns in a win over the Indianapolis Colts, he accounted for five total touchdowns while the Niners' offense averaged 7.3 yards per play. Purdy threw for 269 of his 303 yards when not under pressure (21 of 28 dropbacks) with two touchdowns and one interception.

"He's a dangerous player, particularly when he can see down the field and had that much time," Bears coach Ben Johnson said of Purdy. "We certainly didn't affect him enough."

After trading scores with the Niners throughout Sunday night, the Bears took a 38-35 lead with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter. On San Francisco's final offensive possession, Purdy connected with wide receiver Jauan Jennings for a 38-yard touchdown that gave the Niners a four-point lead. Chicago got the ball back with 2:15 remaining on a drive that began on its own 35-yard line.

The Bears had all three of their timeouts and another opportunity to stop the clock with the two-minute warning. It was familiar territory for the Bears, whose six wins this season after trailing in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter are the most by any team in a season since the 1970 merger.

But execution on the game's final sequence sealed Chicago's loss. With four seconds remaining, the Bears were at the Niners' 2-yard line. San Francisco's pass rush swarmed Williams, who scrambled to his left to buy time before throwing a pass to Walker that fell short.

Williams lamented that he "can't dirt the ball" in that situation and should have thrown a better pass.

Johnson put the onus on himself for not relaying the final playcall quickly enough to his quarterback.

"We didn't quite get aligned in the formation we wanted to," Johnson said. "It's on me. I didn't get him the call fast enough, and so he's trying to piecemeal it together. I've got to do a better job on that."

Though Williams was frustrated with the outcome of Sunday's pivotal NFC showdown, he was optimistic about the Bears' performance against a team they could play again in the postseason.

"I think we've proven who we are," Williams said. "We'll fight, and I think we're a team to be reckoned with. I'm excited for this next game."

Williams had his strongest performance of the season Sunday. He went 25-of-42 passing for 330 yards, 2 touchdowns and a 100.3 passer rating. Williams excelled especially when throwing deep, completing all four of his passes thrown at least 20 yards, including both of his touchdown passes.

Williams has an NFL-best 10 passing touchdowns on throws of at least 20 air yards this season. He also drew closer to achieving a goal he set in the offseason: to become the Bears' first 4,000-yard passer. He needs 270 passing yards in next week's regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions to eclipse 4,000 yards.