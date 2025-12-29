Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III sustained a quad injury Sunday night that is not thought to be serious, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burden suffered the injury on the final play of Chicago's 42-38 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He attempted to walk off the field with trainers but eventually needed to be carted to the Bears' locker room.

Burden, who also missed Chicago's Week 16 game with an ankle injury, will undergo additional testing Monday, the source told Schefter.

Bears coach Ben Johnson did not disclose specific information about the injury after the game. Burden also downplayed the injury, telling reporters that he "gave it my all out there" and that he was "tired as hell."

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Burden, who delivered the best game of his rookie season Sunday night, finishing with eight catches for 138 yards -- both season highs -- and a touchdown.

Burden has emerged as a key weapon in Chicago's offense, hauling in 18 receptions for 289 yards over his past three games. The Bears' second-round selection in this year's draft, Burden has 44 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Bears (11-5) have been without top receiver Rome Odunze, who missed his fourth straight game Sunday because of a foot injury.

Chicago, which hosts the Detroit Lions in Week 18, has clinched the NFC North title but still has a chance to secure the No. 2 seed in the conference.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.