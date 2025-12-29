Steelers can't beat the Browns on the road and miss a chance to clinch the AFC North. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Amid speculation about his job security in Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski declined to get into specifics about the future but said he was "privileged to have this job" when asked if he wishes to continue beyond this season as the Browns' head coach.

"As you can imagine, my sole focus is on this game versus Cincinnati," Stefanski said Monday, "but I would also tell you, I'm privileged to have this job."

Stefanski is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, but his job security has come into question with a 7-26 record in the last two seasons. In six seasons leading the Browns, Stefanski has a 44-56 regular-season record and a 1-2 record in two trips to the postseason.

This season, the Browns are 4-12, their fourth losing season under Stefanski, but are coming off a 13-6 upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home finale. Cleveland concludes the 2025 season Sunday with a road game against the Bengals.

Before the 2024 season, the Browns awarded Stefanski, as well as general manager Andrew Berry, with extensions after the duo that arrived in Cleveland in 2020 helped lead the franchise to two playoff appearances and the highest winning percentage (.552) for the team over a four-year stretch since 1986 to 1989.

The Browns, though, have been unable to build on that success. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, whom the Browns traded three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for and gave a fully guaranteed $230 million deal in March 2022, has been limited to just 19 games because of suspension and injuries since arriving in Cleveland. Watson will not play this season after sustaining a season-ending right Achilles tendon tear in Week 7 of the 2024 season and then undergoing a second surgery in January after retearing his Achilles.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called the Watson trade a "big swing-and-miss" at the league's annual meeting in March, and he later said at the beginning of training camp that he wanted to give Stefanski and Berry time to rebuild the foundation of the roster after giving up so many assets for Watson.

When Stefanski was asked if there have been any discussions or an indication from ownership on how it will move forward after the season, Stefanski said, "I understand the question, but I never get into those type of discussions."