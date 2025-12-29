Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have had "very good dialogue" with defensive coordinator Brian Flores as his contract nears its expiration, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

And while Flores could leave the organization if he's offered a head coaching job next month, O'Connell said he does not anticipate Flores departing for a defensive coordinator job with another team.

"Based upon my dialogue with him, and obviously the enthusiasm and the want to for us to get something done, I don't [anticipate that]," O'Connell said. "But I also know we're inside of days before our season ends. ... I know he enjoys being here. ...

"I know I'm excited about when ... hopefully I can come to this podium and say he's going to be here for as long as we can keep him here before another team makes him their head coach."

O'Connell hired Flores in January 2023, a year after Flores sued the NFL and multiple teams alleging discrimination regarding his interview processes with the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, as well as with his firing from the Miami Dolphins. Over the ensuing three seasons, Flores has fielded one of the NFL's top defenses, ranking No. 5 in expected points added per play.

Flores interviewed for three head coaching jobs last offseason but did not receive any offers. He and the Vikings agreed to leave his contract untouched heading into the 2025 season, making him eligible to depart even if it's not for a head coaching job.

O'Connell, however, made it clear Monday that the team wants him back.

"Flo knows I love him," O'Connell said. "He was the guy three years ago that I identified to bring in here, and the growth and just our relationship and what he's meant to me personally is so massive. And that's not even taken into account what he's been able to do defensively for our team and been such a huge part of helping us daily, minute to minute, kind of weather the different storms we had to navigate this year.

"Yeah, things are in a really positive place right now. I absolutely want Brian Flores to be the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings as long as we can have him."