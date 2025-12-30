Open Extended Reactions

With Week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season upon us, we've hit the final edition of our NFL Power Rankings for the year. Our weekly poll featured plenty of variety up top in 2025, including nine different teams in the No. 1 spot: the Bills, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Colts, Eagles, Lions, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks.

Which of those nine made the top spot in our last poll of the regular season? Let's stack all the teams one more time. In addition to the 1-32 rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to look back and give their top takeaway from each team's season. Who is feeling strong about their rookie class? Which rosters could see a massive overhaul on one side of the ball this offseason? And did certain star players or units live up to their preseason hype?

Let's take a look at our final ranking until after Super Bowl LX. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 17 result: Beat the Panthers 27-10

Week 17 ranking: 1

What we learned this season: General manager John Schneider is one of the best in the business.

A series of home run moves by their longtime GM put the Seahawks in position to potentially win the NFC West and claim the conference's top seed. Schneider traded quarterback Geno Smith for a third-round pick and replaced him for less money with Sam Darnold, who made the Pro Bowl. Schneider's strong class of free agent acquisitions included outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence, another Pro Bowl selection. The GM's first two draft picks in 2025 -- left guard Grey Zabel and nickelback Nick Emmanwori -- have been difference-makers. To cap it off, Schneider pulled off a midseason trade for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who made the Pro Bowl as a kick returner. -- Brady Henderson

Week 17 result: Beat the Jets 42-10

Week 17 ranking: 4

What we learned this season: Quarterback Drake Maye is "him."

Maye is second behind Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in MVP odds, according to DraftKings, and leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.7%) and QBR (76.5). Undrafted rookie wide receiver Efton Chism III was the recipient of Maye's fifth touchdown pass Sunday and pointed at him in celebration. "I said, 'You're him!' probably three or four times," Chism relayed. "I think everyone sees how great he is and how well he's playing, but he'll probably never say it about himself. He's a humble guy and I respect and appreciate that about him, so if I get an opportunity to tell him, I want to in that moment." -- Mike Reiss

Week 17 result: Beat the Chiefs 20-13

Week 17 ranking: 3

What we learned this season: These Broncos can walk the high wire.

Logic and the swirl of numbers through the years always seem to show that close, one-score win ability is not a sustainable thing each season. But these Broncos don't care much about all that -- as linebacker Alex Singleton said, "At this point, let's just play all one-score games." The 2025 Broncos, with a title-worthy defense, are 11-2 in one-score games including 3-2 in those decided on the final play (four on field goals and one when linebacker Nik Bonitto swatted away a 2-point conversion attempt in an overtime win in Week 13). That mojo isn't likely to carry over to next season, but the Broncos certainly believe it could last into January and, they hope, February. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 17 result: Beat the Bears 42-38

Week 17 ranking: 6

What we learned this season: Kyle Shanahan is long overdue to be NFL Coach of the Year.

Shanahan has nearly won the award twice -- finishing second in 2019 and 2022 -- but this is his best work yet. After a massive offseason roster reset, the Niners viewed 2025 as a chance to grow with young players in hopes of sneaking back into the playoffs. Instead, Shanahan has the Niners one win away from the NFC's No. 1 seed despite injuries to multiple stars. Rehiring defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was a big offseason move for which Shanahan deserves credit, but he also has San Francisco's offense playing like the NFL's best down the stretch. He has proved once again that he's as good as any coach at designing an offense while motivating the entire team. -- Nick Wagoner

play 1:49 Orlovsky: Kyle Shanahan is Coach of the Year Adam Schefter and Dan Orlovsky praise Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers for their resilience in the face of injuries this season.

Week 17 result: Lost to the Falcons 27-24

Week 17 ranking: 2

What we learned this season: Quarterback Matthew Stafford should be a Hall of Famer.

Rams coach Sean McVay said last week that "when you talk to the real football people," Stafford is "seen as a guy that's one of the best to ever do it." But this season might have proved to everyone else that he should be in the Hall of Fame. Stafford is among the favorites to win MVP in his 17th season. He has thrown for 4,448 yards with 42 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He leads the league in touchdowns, with nine more than second-place Jared Goff. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 17 result: Beat the Colts 23-17

Week 17 ranking: 5

What we learned this season: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is finally the player the Jaguars thought they were getting with the 2021 No. 1 pick.

Lawrence had played very good football in spurts, but never before at the level that coach Liam Coen has unlocked this season. Since Week 11, Lawrence ranks fourth in QBR (76.8), passing yards (1,754) and yards per attempt (8.2) -- and he's tied for the NFL lead with 16 TD passes. The Jags are 7-0 in that stretch. Blitzing Lawrence used to be the way to go, but over the past three games, he's completing at least 70% of his passes with eight TDs and only one interception against the blitz. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 17 result: Beat the Bills 13-12

Week 17 ranking: 10

What we learned this season: The Eagles have a Super Bowl-caliber defense, again.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has been downright dominant since being hired by the Eagles in 2024. He orchestrated the No. 1 defense in football last season en route to Philadelphia's second Lombardi Trophy and will deserve much of the credit should it snag a third this season. The unit ranks third in points allowed (18.8 per game) and ninth against the pass (193.4 yards per game). The Eagles showed against the Bills that they're capable of quieting the best quarterbacks in the business. -- Tim McManus

Week 17 result: Beat the Chargers 20-16

Week 17 ranking: 13

What we learned this season: The Texans have the best defense in the NFL.

After Saturday's win, safety Jalen Pitre said: "God is the greatest. The Texans' defense is maybe second." Houston's defense has allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL (16.6) and the fourth-lowest yards per play (4.7). But it's not as if the Texans have played only bottom-feeders. They've seen five (Colts, 49ers, Rams, Bills and Jaguars) of the top 10 scoring offenses this season. So they have shown enough to earn the title as the NFL's best defense. -- DJ Bien-Aime

play 2:27 Newton, Orlovsky debate whether they'd rather have Stroud or Lawrence in playoffs Cam Newton and Dan Orlovsky debate which quarterback they'd rather have in the playoffs between Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud.

Week 17 result: Lost to the 49ers 42-38

Week 17 ranking: 8

What we learned this season: Quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Ben Johnson are a perfect match.

Johnson chose the Bears in large part because of his belief in Williams and that he could turn the 2024 No. 1 pick into a franchise quarterback. The 24-year-old quarterback's growth has helped the Bears win the NFC North this season and should pay dividends for years to come. The Bears of old would never have been able to compete in a shootout like Sunday night's loss, but Williams is equipped to deliver in those games because of Chicago's scheme, personnel and offensive playcaller. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 17 result: Lost to the Bills 13-12

Week 17 ranking: 7

What we learned this season: Bringing in more wide receiver talent is necessary.

In many ways, this was known before the season began. Last year, with a solid but not great group of receivers, the Bills set a franchise record in points (525) and finished a game away from the Super Bowl. But coach Sean McDermott admitted last week that the team is still trying to figure out the right combination of receivers, and that's an issue with the playoffs starting. This offense changes drastically when tight end Dalton Kincaid isn't playing, and while quarterback Josh Allen is excellent enough to carry the team, 2025 proved that better pass catchers are needed. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 17 result: Lost to the Texans 20-16

Week 17 ranking: 9

What we learned this season: Maybe they are cursed?

Heartbreak has become familiar enough for this franchise that fans have given it a name: "Chargering." This season has followed script as it has been marred by a run of almost comically poor luck. Both star tackles suffered season-ending injuries, and the first-round rookie spent seven weeks on IR. In Saturday's loss -- a game that could have put the Chargers in position to win the AFC West for the first time in 16 seasons -- Cameron Dicker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, missed a field goal and an extra point. The Chargers lost by four. Moments like that make the question unavoidable. -- Kris Rhim

Week 17 result: Lost to the Ravens 41-24

Week 17 ranking: 11

What we learned this season: They needed edge rusher Micah Parsons.

It would be shortsighted to say Parsons' Week 15 knee injury changes the outlook on that trade. He is the star the Packers needed -- and will need in future years -- on defense. They had several good players but no standouts, as proved by Parsons being the team's only Pro Bowl selection. He changed games and will do so in the future. -- Rob Demovsky

play 0:51 Moody: Willis' dual-threat upside makes him a name to watch for fantasy Eric Moody details Malik Willis' terrific performance in Week 17 and why he could be fantasy-relevant next season.

Week 17 result: Lost to the Browns 13-6

Week 17 ranking: 12

What we learned this season: Money can't buy the best defense.

The Steelers have the highest-paid defense in the NFL, but they were inconsistent and outschemed too often this season. They rank 28th in yards allowed (357.9), 30th in passing yards allowed (246.4) and 25th in opponent third-down conversion percentage (41.96%). Even before his partially collapsed lung injury on Dec. 10, edge rusher T.J. Watt wasn't producing at his usual rate. Going into Week 18, Watt, who signed a three-year, $123 million extension in March, has 7.0 sacks. That's his lowest output since recording 5.5 in 10 games in 2022. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 17 result: Beat the Packers 41-24

Week 17 ranking: 18

What we learned this season: The Ravens can win without quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Let's make it clear: Baltimore isn't a Super Bowl contender without a healthy Jackson. But the Ravens proved they can win when the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player is sidelined in the regular season. Baltimore's two biggest wins of 2025 -- against the Bears and Packers -- came with Tyler Huntley as the starting quarterback. In those two starts, he completed 78.6% of his passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions (90.1 QBR). He also ran for 113 yards. "He's stone cold and we got a lot of trust in him," tight end Mark Andrews said of Huntley. "We've seen it time and time again. The dude's a fighter." -- Jamison Hensley

Week 17 result: Lost to the Vikings 23-10

Week 17 ranking: 14

What we learned this season: The rushing attack isn't unstoppable.

The backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery -- aka "Sonic and Knuckles" -- got off to a record-setting start together in 2023 and 2024. While nearly splitting carries, they became the first pair of teammates in NFL history to reach at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns in their first 25 games together. However, as Gibbs took on a bigger snap count in 2025 (661 snaps compared with Montgomery's 366), there was a stark contrast to their rushing attack in wins versus losses. In wins, they have averaged north of 170 rushing yards and 5.8 yards per rush. In losses, those averages drop to 69.4 and 3.1, respectively. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 17 result: Lost to the Vikings 23-10

Week 17 ranking: 15

What we learned this season: The defense needs to bring in more help this offseason.

The Colts poured plenty of resources into their secondary, signing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum in free agency before trading for cornerback Sauce Gardner at the deadline. But injuries in that unit left the front seven in charge of limiting opposing quarterbacks, and that just didn't happen. During their current six-game losing streak, the Colts rank 23rd with 10 sacks, 24th in third-down conversions (43.9%) and 29th in opponent QBR (66.2). Offseason personnel changes seem likely. -- Stephen Holder

play 1:50 Kurt Warner: Philip Rivers exceeded all expectations Kurt Warner talks with Rich Eisen about the inspiration Philip Rivers has provided during his comeback with the Colts.

Week 17 result: Beat the Lions 23-10

Week 17 ranking: 19

What we learned this season: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was not ready to be an NFL starter.

McCarthy has struggled with his accuracy, an issue caused in part by mechanics that were so out of whack, the Vikings put him through remedial throwing sessions during their Week 6 bye. He has also proved slow to process his reads in the Vikings' pure progression system, which throws off the timing on many of his passes. As a result, his play has been below NFL standard for most of his nine starts and is the primary reason the Vikings missed the playoffs. It is understandable, though. McCarthy was the youngest and least experienced member of the last year's QB draft class. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 17 result: Lost to the Seahawks 27-10

Week 17 ranking: 16

What we learned this season: Quarterback Bryce Young is still TBD.

As much improvement as Young has shown this season in helping put Carolina in position to make the playoffs, he has likely been too inconsistent for the organization to commit to him long term. He had a franchise-record 448 passing yards in Week 11 against the Falcons. He had a career-low 54 in Week 17. Young ranks 22nd in QBR (47.9) and completion percentage (63.2%, tied with the Giants' Jaxson Dart). The former No. 1 pick has one more year left on his rookie deal, not including a potential fifth-year option. -- David Newton

Week 17 result: Lost to the Dolphins 20-17

Week 17 ranking: 17

What we learned this season: At some point, winning by razor-thin margins will catch up to you.

The Bucs gutted out close wins at the beginning of the season en route to a 6-2 record, with four of their first five games decided by a total of nine points. Then, they dropped seven of the past eight games, including four decided by four points or less. Even the return of injured stars such as wide receiver Mike Evans (broken collarbone) and running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) haven't been enough. Now, they could be out of the playoffs for the first time since 2019. -- Jenna Laine

Week 17 result: Beat the Commanders 30-23

Week 17 ranking: 20

What we learned this season: A high-scoring offense is not enough.

The Cowboys have a 4,000-yard passer (Dak Prescott), a 1,000-yard rusher (Javonte Williams) and two 1,000-yard receivers (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens), but they were eliminated from the playoffs with three games to play. Had the defense been average or close to it, perhaps Dallas would be in the postseason. Aside from a three-game winning streak, the unit underperformed in every area, which could lead to a fourth defensive coordinator in four seasons. Blame the Micah Parsons trade, but the Cowboys have just 31 sacks (their fewest since 2020) and 11 takeaways (their fewest since 2015), and they've given up 30-plus points eight times. -- Todd Archer

Week 17 result: Beat the Rams 27-24

Week 17 ranking: 21

What we learned this season: The Falcons weren't as ready as they thought.

Many of the Falcons' moves over the past two seasons have indicated a "win-now" approach, bordering on the feeling that they might be only a player or two away from contention. That's the message when a team trades a 2026 first-round pick to move back into the first round in 2025. It was the same message a summer earlier when the Falcons traded a third-round pick for declining edge rusher Matthew Judon. But the Falcons missed the postseason in both years. It has now been eight seasons since Atlanta has had a winning record or made the playoffs. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 17 result: Beat the Buccaneers 20-17

Week 17 ranking: 23

What we learned this season: A quarterback change is likely.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwhelmed in the first year of his four-year, $212.1 million extension and was benched for rookie Quinn Ewers once the Dolphins were knocked out of playoff contention. It's probably a stretch to say Ewers has done enough to earn the starting job next season, but he has done enough to at least compete for it. With a new general manager and possibly a new coach coming in 2026, however, Tagovailoa's time as Miami's starter could be over after six seasons. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Week 17 result: Beat the Cardinals 37-14

Week 17 ranking: 25

What we learned this season: The young defenders are turning the corner.

Cincinnati is finally getting improved play from young players such as defensive end Myles Murphy and cornerback DJ Turner II. Murphy leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has earned praise from coaches and players for a strong season. Turner, with a Pro Bowl-worthy résumé, is having his best season to date. That is notable for a defense that needs its former top-100 draft picks to perform at a high level. A strong defense is crucial for Cincinnati to reopen its championship window. -- Ben Baby

Week 17 result: Beat the Titans 34-26

Week 17 ranking: 24

What we learned this season: They have a quarterback to build around.

There have been a lot of changes at quarterback for the Saints in 2025. One year ago it appeared that Derek Carr was the presumed starter, and several months ago Spencer Rattler won the training camp competition over rookie Tyler Shough. But since the Saints switched to Shough, things have looked up for a team that struggled early. He has more than proved himself in the second half of the season and is in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Now, the Saints can go into the offseason with the purpose of building around him. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 17 result: Lost to the Broncos 20-13

Week 17 ranking: 22

What we learned this season: The roster wasn't as strong as the Chiefs believed in all three facets.

This was supposed to be the season that the Chiefs' offense returned to being an elite unit. Instead, the group surrounding quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn't properly support him. The Chiefs' rushing attack was historically bad, while the young receivers (Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy) didn't progress much. On defense, the pass rush lacked production around defensive tackle Chris Jones. Even the special teams unit took a step back with kicker Harrison Butker missing nine total kicks (field goals and extra points). -- Nate Taylor

Week 17 result: Lost to the Cowboys 30-23

Week 17 ranking: 26

What we learned this season: Their defense needs an overhaul, pronto.

In training camp, Washington's defense often outplayed an offense without wide receiver Terry McLaurin, among other players. The defense appeared to be sound. Turns out, that was a mirage. The Commanders' D enters the season finale ranked 31st in takeaways, 27th in points allowed, 29th in the red zone, 30th versus the run and 30th in yards allowed per play. Coach Dan Quinn took over playcalling duties from coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. in Week 11. The Commanders will need to settle the coordinator duties while seeking upgrades to every level of their defense. -- John Keim

Week 17 result: Beat the Steelers 13-6

Week 17 ranking: 29

What we learned this season: The Browns' offense is due for major changes.

Cleveland produced the league's lowest-scoring offense last season and opted for only a few renovations. The team promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator and made most of its additions through the draft, hoping a return to coach Kevin Stefanski's offensive system would produce better results. Instead, the Browns cycled through three quarterbacks as widespread issues, from protection to lack of playmakers, were once again exposed for what is now the league's second-lowest scoring offense. That's a major reason the Browns are likely headed for a thorough makeover on offense. -- Daniel Oyefusi

play 2:22 Dan Orlovsky cannot believe Cam Newton's Myles Garrett MVP take Cam Newton stuns Dan Orlovsky by saying Browns defensive end Myles Garrett should be the NFL's MVP this season.

Week 17 result: Lost to the Bengals 37-14

Week 17 ranking: 28

What we learned this season: Michael Wilson is a capable WR1.

It only took three years and a quarterback change for the NFL world to see that Wilson has what it takes to the centerpiece of Arizona's passing game. With Marvin Harrison Jr. on the shelf and dealing with injuries over the past seven weeks, Wilson showed what he could do: three 100-plus yard games, double-digit catches on double-digit targets and clutch plays. He was stifled in his first 2½ seasons in Arizona, but he has been unleashed and is showing he can make an impact. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 17 result: Lost to the Saints 34-26

Week 17 ranking: 27

What we learned this season: The Titans' rookies offer hope for the future.

Cam Ward has shown he can be the long-term answer at quarterback and is looking to close out with his fourth consecutive game of two-plus touchdown passes. Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Gunnar Helm have proved to be capable pass catchers in different ways. Dike is a legit deep threat, while Ayomanor makes plays in the middle of the field. The two rookie receivers each have a team-leading four touchdown receptions. Helm is a consistent option who has caught 44 of 55 targets. Defensively, Kevin Winston Jr. and Marcus Harris each held down multiple roles in the secondary. Oluwafemi Oladejo will be part of the pass-rush rotation. -- Turron Davenport

Week 17 result: Beat the Raiders 34-10

Week 17 ranking: 31

What we learned this season: Quarterback Jaxson Dart is the guy.

Dart came in and established himself nicely. He is 15th with a QBR of 58.1. That puts him right behind Denver's Bo Nix, tied with Chicago's Caleb Williams and ahead of Detroit's Jared Goff. Not bad for a rookie. And his nine rushing touchdowns are the second most ever for a rookie, behind only Cam Newton. Those inside the Giants' building are sold on Dart. Interim coach Mike Kafka said he has "no doubts" about Dart being a franchise quarterback. Several players told ESPN that Dart is a selling point for them to return as they head to free agency this offseason. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 17 result: Lost to the Patriots 42-10

Week 17 ranking: 30

What we learned this season: The Jets are more than just a quarterback away.

The idea that the roster is good enough, that all they need is a competent quarterback ... well, that was blown to smithereens this season. The Jets have been horrible on both sides of the ball, evidenced by their minus-176 point differential -- fourth worst in franchise history. With eight returning starters on defense and several key contributors on offense, the Jets expected to be competitive this season under first-year coach Aaron Glenn. Yes, quarterback Justin Fields was a flop, but pretty much everything else fell apart, too. And now they're starting over. -- Rich Cimini

Week 17 result: Lost to the Giants 34-10

Week 17 ranking: 32

What we learned this season: The Raiders need to embrace a full rebuild.

Coach Pete Carroll was brought in to change the culture within the organization and make the team competitive right away. The truth is that the Raiders are far from being competitive and could soon be searching for a new head coach for the third straight season. Sunday marked their 10th double-digit loss in 2025, and quarterback Geno Smith threw multiple interceptions yet again. It's time they embrace a full rebuild through the draft and development. This offseason will provide an opportunity to do so, as ESPN Analytics gives them an 80% shot at the No. 1 pick. At the same time, it might be worth it to explore trading star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is 28 with aspirations of winning. The Raiders have won a combined six games in the past two seasons. -- Ryan McFadden