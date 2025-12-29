Adam Schefter and Rex Ryan discuss Lamar Jackson's potential absence against the Steelers, and Ryan lays out the Ravens' path to victory. (1:28)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that "it's to be determined" whether quarterback Lamar Jackson can play in Sunday night's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will crown the AFC North champion.

Jackson sustained a back contusion on Dec. 21 and didn't play in Saturday's 41-24 victory at the Green Bay Packers.

"He's coming off a very serious injury and he's working at it," Harbaugh said. "I think we'll know a lot more on Wednesday [when the Ravens return to practice]."

Jackson was injured when he got kneed in the back during a 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots. He didn't practice last week with what Harbaugh described as a "painful" injury.

There is hope that the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player can return because there were signs of progress with the back injury.

"It was not good at all early in the week, and it improved as the week went on," Harbaugh said. "That was cause for optimism."

Jackson has led Baltimore to four AFC North titles -- the Ravens have won the division the past two seasons. But Jackson has dealt with a handful of injuries this season -- hamstring, knee, ankle, toe and back -- that have resulted in one of the most challenging seasons of his eight-year career.

In 12 starts this season, Jackson has a 6-6 record and has thrown for 192.6 yards per game, which ranks 24th among quarterbacks with at least 10 games played. His 340 yards rushing are a career low.

In filling in for Jackson, Tyler Huntley has won both of his starts this season, beating two playoff teams in the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. In those starts, Huntley has completed 78.6% of his passes (33-of-42) for 293 yards, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also run for 113 yards in those starts.

"I think the fact that we have a lot of confidence in Tyler is a real big positive and real plus, but it doesn't factor into whether Lamar plays," Harbaugh said. "If Lamar's ready to go, he's playing. That's it for sure."

This marks the first time that the Ravens (8-8) and Steelers (9-7) will play for the AFC North title in a season finale. The winning team captures the AFC North and the No. 4 seed in the AFC, which means hosting a wild-card game. The season is over for the losing team.

Asked if this game could serve as a "referendum" on the job securities for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and himself, Harbaugh said, "There's always pressure, but I think it was Billie Jean King who said, 'pressure is a privilege,' right? That's something that is earned. So, we feel like it's something very worthwhile to be in games like this. And, if those are the things that are being talked about along with that, that's OK. That's a privilege, too."