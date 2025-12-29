The Bengals pick up their sixth win of the season as they win big over the Cardinals. (1:34)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Jonathan Gannon believes he'll still be the Cardinals' coach in a week when head coach firings tend to begin around the NFL.

When asked during his Monday news conference if he thinks he'll be in the same seat in a week for his postseason news conference, his answer was succinct: "Yeah." Gannon said his reasoning was that he has confidence in himself.

Gannon was later asked if he has been told that his job is safe for the 2026 season and while saying he didn't want to "get into all that," he then followed up with: "I feel good."

Gannon leads a Cardinals team into SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams with a 3-13 record, tied for the franchise's worst single-season mark since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. Should the Cardinals lose Sunday, Gannon will own the organization's worst record in the past 55 years.

Gannon said "a lot" is discussed during his conversations with owner Michael Bidwill.

"I kind of do the same process as I've done the last two years: I try to take detailed notes, try to have a pulse of what's going on, but you can't let that ... I do have to think about the future a little bit, obviously the seat that I'm in, but my focus is really on L.A. and that there'll be a time to look at all of that and have those conversations and make changes," Gannon said. "No one's happy. I'm not happy. Players aren't happy. Through adversity, you've got to change. So, I got to change, and we got to change some things, but we'll get to that."

Gannon said he doesn't regret making bigger, more wholesale changes throughout the season because, "I thought that was the best thing to do for the team."