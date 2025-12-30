Falcons, Bijan Robinson run over Rams in Week 17 MNF win

Xavier Watts picks off Matthew Stafford, then Bijan Robinson takes off on a 93-yard touchdown run on the next play for the Falcons vs. the Rams. (0:45)

ATLANTA -- It was the perfect synopsis of the Atlanta Falcons' 2025 season.

The team showed flashes of brilliance. Running back Bijan Robinson was spectacular. The defense came up with big plays.

And it almost didn't matter. The Falcons squandered a three-touchdown halftime lead only to escape with a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A Zane Gonzalez 50-yard field goal with :21 left resulted in the go-ahead score.

Atlanta improves to 7-9, and have won three straight and four of five.

Robinson had a career-high 229 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, one on the ground for 93 yards -- a Falcons' franchise record -- and one in the air. Xavier Watts, the rookie safety, had two interceptions. Safety Jessie Bates III had a pick-six.

Special teams was once again a major issue for Atlanta. A blocked Gonzalez field goal in the third quarter by Jared Verse was run back for a touchdown, which could have been a turning point. The defense could not get the stops it needed late, and the offense sputtered in the second half, squandering a 21-0 halftime lead.

But quarterback Kirk Cousins and Robinson led the Falcons on a fourth-quarter drive that was good enough to get into field-goal position and Gonzalez did the rest.

Here's what to know from both teams after the Falcons beat the Rams on Monday night:

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson celebrates his touchdown alongside teammate Darnell Mooney in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Biggest hole in the game plan: Special teams has been the Falcons' biggest weakness this season, from coverage to kicker. On Monday, the game entirely swung on a Gonzalez field goal attempt blocked by Verse and returned for a touchdown. It was the second blocked field goal against the Falcons in four weeks.

Stat to know: Robinson has the third most scrimmage yards in a season (2,255) over the past 10 seasons, behind Christian McCaffrey in 2019 and Saquon Barkley in 2024. It's also the most scrimmage yards in Falcons history, surpassing William Andrews. Robinson had a career-high 195 rushing yards, as well.

Trend to watch: Watts had two interceptions, giving him five for the season -- the most for a Falcons rookie since Deion Sanders in 1989. Bates III also had an interception returned for a touchdown. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has said he believes they are the best safety duo in the NFL. -- Marc Raimondi

Next game: vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Matthew Stafford's interception at the 1:48 mark is his first of the 2025 season on both the blitz and play-action, per ESPN Research. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Rams came into their Week 17 game against the Falcons already eliminated from the NFC West race after victories from the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

But in the first half, the Los Angeles offense didn't look nearly as effective as it has for much of the season, missing left tackle Alaric Jackson and right guard Kevin Dotson against the Falcons.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who entered the game as the odds-on favorite to win MVP, had his worst game of the season. Stafford completed 22 of 38 passes for 269 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. It was Stafford's first three-interception game since Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Despite the loss, the Rams enter Week 18 with a chance to finish with the No. 5 seed in the NFC. If the Seahawks beat the 49ers on Saturday, the Rams could jump over San Francisco in the standings with a Week 18 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Stat to know: Stafford threw the 32nd pick-six of his career when his second-quarter pass was intercepted by Bates and run back for a touchdown. According to ESPN Research, that pick-six tied Stafford with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for most all time.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Slowing down Robinson. After giving up 171 rushing yards to the Seahawks a week ago, the Rams continued to have trouble stopping the run. Robinson gave Atlanta its largest lead of the night -- putting the Falcons up 21-0 -- with a 93-yard rushing touchdown just before halftime. Robinson finished with 195 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Most surprising performance: This was only the second time in 148 regular-season games under coach Sean McVay that the Rams were held scoreless in a first half, per ESPN Research. -- Sarah Barshop

Next game: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)