Two more NFL teams officially made the postseason during Week 17 of the 2025 NFL regular season, and three division titles were clinched.
On Christmas Day, a loss for the Lions meant the Packers clinched a playoff spot. But Green Bay's loss to the Ravens on Saturday night allowed the Bears to secure the NFC North title. On Saturday afternoon, the Texans made the playoffs with a win over the Chargers, which also helped the Broncos clinch the AFC West title. And finally, the Patriots won the AFC East title after the Bills lost to the Eagles on Sunday.
So what's at stake in the final week of the regular season? There are two spots left in the playoffs (one in each conference), neither No. 1 seed has been clinched and four division titles are still up for grabs. Let's take a look at how those spots can be claimed.
Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC
Denver Broncos (13-3)
The matchup: vs. L.A. Chargers on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:
Win or
New England loss vs. Miami (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Jacksonville loss vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Houston Texans (11-5)
The matchup: vs. Indianapolis on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Texans can clinch the AFC South:
Win + Jacksonville loss vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4)
The matchup: vs. Tennessee on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Jaguars can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:
Win + Denver loss vs. L.A. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) + New England loss vs. Miami (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
How the Jaguars can clinch the AFC South:
Win/tie or
Houston loss/tie vs. Indianapolis (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)
New England Patriots (13-3)
The matchup: vs. Miami on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Patriots can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:
Win + Denver loss vs. L.A. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
The matchup: vs. Baltimore on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
How the Steelers can clinch the AFC North and make the playoffs:
Win/tie
Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
The matchup: at Pittsburgh on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
How the Ravens can clinch the AFC North and make the playoffs:
Win
Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC
Carolina Panthers (8-8)
The matchup: at Tampa Bay on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
How the Panthers can clinch the NFC South and make the playoffs:
Win/tie or
Atlanta win vs. New Orleans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)
San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
The matchup: vs. Seattle on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
How the 49ers can clinch the NFC West, No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the NFC:
Win
Seattle Seahawks (13-3)
The matchup: at San Francisco on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
How the Seahawks can clinch the NFC West, No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:
Win/tie
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)
The matchup: vs. Carolina on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
How the Panthers can clinch the NFC South and make the playoffs:
Win + Atlanta loss vs. New Orleans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)
NFL playoff matchups as things stand
AFC
(7) Buffalo Bills at (2) New England Patriots
(6) Los Angeles Chargers at (3) Jacksonville Jaguars
(5) Houston Texans at (4) Pittsburgh Steelers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Denver Broncos
NFC
(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Chicago Bears
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Philadelphia Eagles
(5) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Carolina Panthers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Seattle Seahawks