Domonique Foxworth and Dan Graziano debate who the best team in the NFC is. (1:50)

Two more NFL teams officially made the postseason during Week 17 of the 2025 NFL regular season, and three division titles were clinched.

On Christmas Day, a loss for the Lions meant the Packers clinched a playoff spot. But Green Bay's loss to the Ravens on Saturday night allowed the Bears to secure the NFC North title. On Saturday afternoon, the Texans made the playoffs with a win over the Chargers, which also helped the Broncos clinch the AFC West title. And finally, the Patriots won the AFC East title after the Bills lost to the Eagles on Sunday.

So what's at stake in the final week of the regular season? There are two spots left in the playoffs (one in each conference), neither No. 1 seed has been clinched and four division titles are still up for grabs. Let's take a look at how those spots can be claimed.

Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC

The matchup: vs. L.A. Chargers on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:

Win or

New England loss vs. Miami (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday) + Jacksonville loss vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: vs. Indianapolis on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Texans can clinch the AFC South:

Win + Jacksonville loss vs. Tennessee (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: vs. Tennessee on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Jaguars can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:

How the Jaguars can clinch the AFC South:

Win/tie or

Houston loss/tie vs. Indianapolis (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: vs. Miami on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Patriots can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:

Win + Denver loss vs. L.A. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: vs. Baltimore on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

How the Steelers can clinch the AFC North and make the playoffs:

Win/tie

play 2:31 Cam Newton: John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin are victims of their own success Dan Orlovsky and Cam Newton discuss what's at stake for John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin ahead of the pivotal Week 18 matchup between the Ravens and Steelers.

The matchup: at Pittsburgh on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

How the Ravens can clinch the AFC North and make the playoffs:

Win

Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC

The matchup: at Tampa Bay on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

How the Panthers can clinch the NFC South and make the playoffs:

Win/tie or

Atlanta win vs. New Orleans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

The matchup: vs. Seattle on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

How the 49ers can clinch the NFC West, No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the NFC:

Win

play 1:49 Orlovsky: Kyle Shanahan is Coach of the Year Adam Schefter and Dan Orlovsky praise Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers for their resilience in the face of injuries this season.

The matchup: at San Francisco on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

How the Seahawks can clinch the NFC West, No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC:

Win/tie

The matchup: vs. Carolina on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

How the Panthers can clinch the NFC South and make the playoffs:

Win + Atlanta loss vs. New Orleans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

NFL playoff matchups as things stand

AFC

NFC