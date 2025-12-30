Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for sixth on the NFL's all-time passing yards list.

Stafford passed Roethlisberger with his first pass of the second half against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, an 11-yard completion to wide receiver Puka Nacua that gave him 64,096 yards for his career.

Roethlisberger, who played 18 seasons with the Steelers and retired in 2022, had 64,088 career passing yards in the regular season.

Stafford began this season with 59,809 passing yards and became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to pass the 60,000-yard mark in the Rams' season opener.