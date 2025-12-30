Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Running back Bijan Robinson set a host of records and hit several milestones in the Atlanta Falcons' 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robinson had a career-high 195 yards rushing on 22 carries and another 34 yards receiving on five receptions against the Rams. He had two touchdowns, one on the ground -- a franchise-record 93-yarder -- and another through the air.

The performance resulted in 229 yards from scrimmage. Robinson is now the Falcons' single-season leader in yards from scrimmage (2,255), surpassing William Andrews' previous record set in 1983. That total is the third most out of any player in the NFL over the last 10 seasons, behind Christian McCaffrey in 2019 and Saquon Barkley in 2024, according to ESPN Research.

Robinson, 23, also set the record for most career yards from scrimmage (5,585) out of anyone in NFL history under the age of 24, surpassing McCaffrey and Barry Sanders.

"I said this 18 weeks ago: He's the best player in football," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. "I mean, it's just as simple as that. He's unbelievable. Everything he does for our football team, from running the football, to catching the football, to protection, to being a leader. He's also our chaplain. He does it all."

On Monday, Robinson completed a few single-game milestones, as well.

The third-year back's 93-yard rushing touchdown made him one of just two players in history with multiple scrimmage touchdowns of 80 of more yards on Monday Night Football in a single season. It was the longest rushing touchdown in franchise history, surpassing Warrick Dunn's 90-yarder against the New York Giants in October 2006.

Robinson's 190 scrimmage yards after contact Monday was the most such yards by a player in any game since ESPN began tracking yards after contact in 2009. And he also joined Jerry Rice as the only players to have consecutive games of 200 or more scrimmage yards in Monday Night Football appearances.

"He's a special player," Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said. " ... What he can do in both the run game and pass game is very unique. He's a great teammate. He's a great person. Bodes well for his future. And I think the key is we've got to use him correctly and not overwork him because I think tonight we asked a lot of him and I want to make sure that he's fresh for what he's got ahead of him. But if you call his number, he's going to answer. He's not going to complain or tell you he's tired."

The Falcons (7-9) have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs for almost a month, but Robinson said the team, which has won three straight and four of five, is playing for pride and the players have come together for each other.

"We made it known as soon as we got that elimination that we're going to finish this season off the right way, finish it all strong so we can lead into next season because we're all men," Robinson said. "We're all men that love this game so much. So, it's very important for us to finish the right way as a team. And it feels good knowing that, yeah, obviously we're not going to the playoffs, but we did something good at the end of the season."