ATLANTA -- Despite being out of contention for the NFC West title, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said he will play his starters in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The move is a departure from the past two seasons, when McVay rested quarterback Matthew Stafford and many of Los Angeles' key starters in the final week of the regular season despite seeding still being in play.

"Oh, we're playing," McVay said Monday night after the Rams' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. "Yeah, they're playing."

When asked whether that was because the Rams have lost their last two games, McVay said it was not.

"No, they were going to play anyways," McVay said. "We need to play. We need to play better football. So I don't know what the consequences are in those different types of things, but we got to play better."

The Rams (11-5) would be the No. 5 seed in the NFC if they beat the Cardinals next week and the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles would be the No. 6 seed with a loss to Arizona or a 49ers win.

The 49ers host the Seahawks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC).

The Rams, who lost to the Seahawks in Week 16, have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2024 season.

"Obviously I didn't play well enough," Stafford said after Monday night's game.

"Nothing [the Falcons] did, to be honest with you," Stafford said. "Same kind of stuff they've been doing all year. We didn't execute well enough. I obviously didn't play well enough and that's what it is."

Stafford completed 22 of 38 passes for 269 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

When asked whether he looks forward to getting back on the field for Week 18, Stafford said, "Yeah, I love playing the game. So, yeah. I'll be ready to go."

Stafford entered Monday night as the odd-on favorite to win MVP at -225, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. After the loss Monday night, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye became the favorite at -400 to Stafford's +300.