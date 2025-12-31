Open Extended Reactions

As we get set for the final weekend of 2025 NFL regular-season games, the handful of remaining playoff races will get most of the attention. But the annual coaching carousel is also on deck, and we could see a lot of movement there as teams hit the offseason.

Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have been calling sources around the NFL for the latest news and buzz on key coaching situations heading into Week 18. Are there any updates on the open Giants and Titans spots? Which other coaching gigs could come open in the next few days? Who are the top candidates to get hired -- from both inside and outside the NFL?

Jeremy and Dan poked around for the latest there, and they even broke down a few general manager hot seats around the league. It's all here, as our national reporters answer big questions and empty their notebooks heading into Week 18.

Jump to:

Potential openings | Top candidates

Outside options | GM hot seats

What are you hearing on potential jobs that could come open over the next seven days?

Graziano: My sense is that a lot of people are watching Las Vegas for the potential that Pete Carroll is one-and-done with the Raiders. It has gone quite poorly, and they seem to be positioning themselves for the No. 1 draft pick, so the theory is they might want someone else around to develop that selection if it's a quarterback.

Atlanta still seems like a spot to watch, given how far short of expectations the Falcons have fallen with Raheem Morris. I'm hearing conflicting things on Miami; for a while it sounded as if Mike McDaniel was a good bet to stay, but lately the winds seem to have shifted a bit on that, so we'll see where that lands. Cleveland is a spot people are keeping an eye on, with the idea that Kevin Stefanski could be a head coach candidate elsewhere if the Browns do move on. And some are wondering what Tampa Bay might do if the Bucs don't win Sunday to salvage their season. Otherwise ... I'm not sure. What do you think about Arizona?

Fowler: That one is complicated, because some within the coaching staff are cautiously optimistic that Jonathan Gannon will get a fourth year, and some within the coaching industry see a path to Gannon potentially staying. Owner Michael Bidwill likes Gannon and can attribute the rough season to injuries and the lack of a hand-picked quarterback for the head coach. The flip side is Arizona is so far away from the other three teams in the NFC West and simply isn't competitive right now.

On the Bucs, Todd Bowles' buyout would be hefty after the team extended his contract through 2028, and the team doesn't seem overly eager to pay that. Bailing on Bowles would be the Bucs' way of embracing a rebuild. But someone will have to pay if they lose to Carolina. Staff changes are not off the table either way.

We're in the same spot on the other jobs you mentioned, and Cincinnati's Zac Taylor appears to be safe. Morris has helped himself a bit over the past three games, but I'm not sure it's enough. That leaves us with the surprise category. I can't help but envision teams with current or future openings watching the Baltimore-Pittsburgh game wondering whether John Harbaugh or Mike Tomlin could somehow become available. That's not my expectation, to be sure, but the chatter won't quite dissipate.

Graziano: That chatter is out there, but I've heard nothing from inside either building to indicate either team is contemplating a change. Most of the speculation seems to stem from fan discontent, and neither the Steelers nor the Ravens are the type of organization to make compulsive decisions based on fan discontent.

That said, one of those teams is going to miss the playoffs and the other is going to be the weakest team in the AFC playoff field. The Ravens had the very highest of hopes for this season, and the Steelers always expect to contend. So there will be disappointment to be addressed in both places. Count me among those who would be extremely surprised if Tomlin and Harbaugh aren't back in their current jobs next season. But I don't believe either organization has had real conversations yet about the future of their respective coaches.

Fowler: Harbaugh has three years left on his contract, so I don't anticipate him initiating an exit. But there is at least some intrigue leaguewide about whether Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti could have big-picture talks about the future at some point. In other words, I'm not totally getting shut out when I knock on those doors. It's also noteworthy that Harbaugh's mentor is Andy Reid, who had a successful second stint in the NFL when he left Philadelphia. Perhaps that blueprint is not lost on Harbaugh. It could be nothing, but Sunday's game is intriguing beyond the score.

play 2:31 Cam Newton: John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin are victims of their own success Dan Orlovsky and Cam Newton discuss what's at stake for John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin ahead of the pivotal Week 18 matchup between the Ravens and Steelers.

Graziano: If Tomlin or Harbaugh were cut loose, either would certainly top the wish list of just about any team with an opening. But if not, what do you think about the chances of someone such as Stefanski or McDaniel latching on quickly with another team as head coach if they're let go in Cleveland or Miami, respectively? If the Browns are of a mind to make a move, is it possible they could look to work out a trade that sends Stefanski elsewhere, since he has years left on his deal? I'm just trying to spitball out-of-the-ordinary scenarios here.

Fowler: Stefanski might be the strongest retread candidate in the eyes of many. The Giants would be an ideal fit. And trades of any kind are never off the table in Cleveland, but it'd be tricky trying to trade a coach who's 7-26 over the past two years. And here's something funny: My sense is that McDaniel would be a candidate in Cleveland, should the Dolphins move on and Cleveland's job open. He still has some support in Miami. We will see if that's enough. He has made a case to stay. From what I've gathered, the Dolphins' GM search won't necessarily be centered around fitting with McDaniel; it's more so about finding the best team fit in general.

One more: Some folks around the league have wondered to me whether Bills ownership might grow impatient with Sean McDermott if Buffalo doesn't make a playoff run in a year Patrick Mahomes is out of the postseason.

Which candidate do you believe most strongly will get a head coaching job this cycle?

Fowler: There are several options here. The field is as wide open as I can remember. It's missing the proverbial golden goose, eliciting several different answers from industry sources over the past few weeks. Former or recently fired head coaches could be happy with this cycle, and interview quality will absolutely matter. But I'll go with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. He's part of the cluster of strong defensive-minded candidates this cycle. He seems to have some traction in New York, too. I've heard his name linked to the Giants job a few times in my calls over the past week, and I expect him to be on their list. Hafley is also a geographical fit as a Montvale, New Jersey, native.

Graziano: The name that jumped to my mind is Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who I believe will be on a lot of lists. That Sean McVay pixie dust has been the key for a lot of guys getting their first head coaching shot, and Shula could be next. I could see him being of interest in Tennessee if he brings the right offensive coordinator with him for quarterback Cam Ward's development. I also think Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will get another shot, with Miami and Las Vegas both strong possibilities for a variety of reasons if those teams decide to make changes.

Fowler: Shula has that Rams tree, coaches an opportunistic defense in L.A. and has long been on the league's internal radar as an emerging candidate. That's a good formula. We outlined a few weeks back the reasons Joseph is well positioned, and Joseph and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh acquitted themselves well with the Raiders during last year's cycle. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke are poised to score their first interviews. Seattle's Aden Durde could land in that group, too.

One thing this cycle has in spades is defense. It's lacking a bit on offense. I'm expecting Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to be in the mix in Tennessee (and possibly elsewhere). Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady have earned interview chances but aren't considered runaway prospects at this point. Stefanski and Kliff Kingsbury might be involved. It wouldn't surprise to see Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher on the interview circuit. And a sleeper candidate is Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, who could have some action. What do you make of that side of the ball, Dan?

Graziano: I've heard Nagy's name a lot; it was thrown around in connection with the Titans job seemingly within the first few minutes after Brian Callahan was fired. I agree that Kubiak is one to watch and think he might get more interviews than some might expect him to get. Brady would be the guy to watch in Cincinnati if the Bengals did move on from Taylor, but like you, I don't expect that to happen. The relative lack of top offensive candidates is the thing that makes me wonder whether Kingsbury gets some attention or even Mike McCarthy gets some looks, though I haven't heard anything solid on teams being interested in the latter.

Who is the most interesting head coach candidate not currently in the NFL?

Graziano: I really struggled with this one, as did most of the people to whom I spoke. Jon Gruden? That's complicated by a ton of factors, including his pending litigation against the league. I'm not sure McCarthy gets another shot, but he could get some looks. College guys don't seem to be very hot right now. I never thought Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman was getting serious interest, but good for him for getting a raise out of the whole thing. I just haven't heard much on who could be this year's, say, Pete Carroll.

Fowler: It wouldn't shock me if teams wanted to speak with Gruden, assuming his lawsuit will reach a conclusion at some point. In a year with limited offensive options, this would be the time. His imprint is still all over the NFL coaching landscape. McCarthy would be a key figure in this equation, too. Out of the retread options, he seems well positioned. That doesn't mean he'll get a job, but I do expect him to interview.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian publicly denying any NFL interest back in October doesn't necessarily end the conversation. He has deep NFL ties after stints with the Falcons and Raiders over the years, and he could easily gauge the market without being directly involved.

Graziano: Who knows? There are always surprises. I'd be saying Bill O'Brien, who was a successful NFL head coach once upon a time, if he hadn't had such a lousy season at Boston College. The Bears gave Eddie George an interview last cycle. Would the Titans do the same? Could the Giants give Antonio Pierce a call two years after his brief stint with the Raiders and bring back their legendary linebacker?

Fowler: Here's a college sleeper ... Bret Bielema. He has won 19 games over the past two seasons as Illinois' head coach, and he spent three years as an NFL assistant between collegiate head coaching stints, so I believe the pros is still attractive to him. He's an outside-the-box idea, but anything goes this cycle.

What about the general managers: Who has the hottest front-office seat right now?

Fowler: Falcons owner Arthur Blank will evaluate the team's football operation at the conclusion of the season. General manager Terry Fontenot is finishing the fifth year of a six-year deal he signed in January 2021. Since then, the Falcons have not produced a winning season, which is hard to overcome. Of the 18 sitting general managers with at least five years of experience, only one -- the Rams' Les Snead, in the middle of a move from St. Louis to Los Angeles -- failed to produce a winning season through the first five years. So this is a spot people around the league who follow such things have been monitoring closely for potential change, despite the team showing signs of life in recent weeks and its 2025 draft picks emerging.

Graziano: For sure. Again, that team had high expectations the past two years and has not come close to meeting them. Blank is eager to win as soon as possible and might not be patient with this group.

I was in Indianapolis on Sunday, and no one there seems to know for sure where things are headed following the Colts' late-season collapse. GM Chris Ballard has a good relationship with owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon, from what I am told, and while the Anthony Richardson Sr. pick seems to have been a miss, the Daniel Jones signing was a hit until he got hurt. I think Ballard sticks around, but people are asking about him a lot these days.

play 0:43 Graziano: Colts will see what Riley Leonard can give them in Week 18 Dan Graziano and Mike Greenberg discuss the Colts' decision to give Riley Leonard the start for Week 18.

Fowler: Ballard remains a moving target because he drafts well and builds good rosters -- but no division titles in nine years is a tough sell. I've talked to a few people in the league who wonder whether Ballard would be the first to go over coach Shane Steichen if Irsay-Gordon makes changes at all. But the Colts had a good thing going for 10 games before the injuries, so that factors in, too. Most people I've talked to are leaning toward Ballard's job being safe.

With other spots, some of the people I've talked to believe Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort will ultimately be safe. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been operating like someone who will be back, and that's my sense of what will happen. His successful 2025 draft was carefully crafted with 2026 in mind, and he has had the freedom to negotiate extensions with veterans.

Graziano: That all lines up with what I'm hearing. I haven't been told anything to indicate Berry would be in trouble. A couple of people I talk to are still watching the Giants, who said after coach Brian Daboll's midseason firing that GM Joe Schoen would lead the coaching search but haven't done much besides lose games since then. Schoen seems to be pretty well aligned with the other decision-makers in the Giants' building from what I can gather, but the team's record during his tenure is poor enough that eyeballs are on this situation. Some people wonder whether this could turn out the way the Jaguars' situation did last offseason, when Jacksonville said GM Trent Baalke would lead the coaching search and then ended up firing him to entice Liam Coen to take the head coach job.