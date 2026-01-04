Adam Schefter weighs in on whether Kevin Stefanski and Pete Carroll will stay with the Browns and Raiders, respectively, after this season. (0:57)

The 2026 NFL offseason has begun for the 10 teams that did not made the postseason and played their final regular-season games. How can each improve over the next seven months to have better results next season? What big decisions are on deck for each front office? We have next steps for all 10 franchises.

To start, our NFL Nation reporters picked out two key offseason priorities for the teams they cover and weighed in on the most interesting coaching situations that bear watching. National reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano laid out early rumblings on one looming free agent decision for each franchise, and draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid called out one thing to know about each team's 2026 draft outlook. And finally, NFL analysts Aaron Schatz and Ben Solak made a big offseason prediction for every eliminated team.

It's all here as we get ready for the offseason. Projected salary cap spaces from Roster Management System are as of Jan. 4. We'll add more teams as they're eliminated later on Sunday and during the postseason.

2025 record: 8-9

Estimated 2026 cap space: minus-$12.7 million

What is their top offseason priority? Decide who stays and who goes. Falcons owner Arthur Blank has several decisions to make with the coaching staff and front office. General manager Terry Fontenot has not produced a winning season in five years with the team, while the Falcons regressed in Year 2 under coach Raheem Morris.

What is one secondary priority to watch? Figuring out who will play quarterback in Week 1. Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL in November and will be out at least nine months, which could push up on training camp. The Falcons are committed to Penix, but they could try to bring in someone if he isn't ready and Kirk Cousins isn't a viable option.

Latest on the head coach situation: Blank is more patient than most NFL owners, and he seems to have a genuine affection for Morris. The fact that the Falcons are playing better as of late -- despite Penix's injury -- could be a mark in Morris' favor. -- Marc Raimondi

Latest on whether they will re-sign tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.: He came on strong at the end of his fourth season with the team, finishing with 928 receiving yards. But with top wide receiver Drake London extension-eligible, I don't see the Falcons handing out top tight end money to a player who hasn't been consistently healthy or consistently great since after his rookie season. -- Graziano

Early draft outlook: Even though the Falcons don't have a first-round pick, there are still plenty of options to address their need at cornerback. Julian Neal (Arkansas) and Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) are a couple of Day 2 names who could play opposite A.J. Terrell Jr. -- Reid

Big prediction for the offseason: The Falcons will keep Cousins in 2026. Sure, this is finally the year in which it's easier to get out of his contract. But the offense has worked better with Cousins than Penix, and Cousins looks far healthier another year removed from the Achilles injury. -- Solak

2025 record: 6-11

Estimated 2026 cap space: $60.8 million

What is their top offseason priority? Add juice to the pass rush. Cincinnati's young pass rushers showed promise at the end of the season, but they were 30th in pass rush win rate and 26th in team sacks through Week 17. Recreating the magic of 2021, when Cincinnati added Larry Ogunjobi as an interior pass rusher, could be critical to improving the defense.

What is one secondary priority to watch? Solidify the secondary. While safety Geno Stone deserves due credit for helping fix the defense at the end of the season, he will be a free agent next season. Finding someone to pair with Jordan Battle, as well as landing a starting slot cornerback, will be critical.

Latest on the head coach situation: Zac Taylor was under significant pressure from the fan base after a third straight season without a playoff appearance. But with at least one year remaining on his contract and a late surge from quarterback Joe Burrow, Taylor should remain with the team in 2026. -- Ben Baby

Latest on whether they will re-sign edge rusher Trey Hendrickson: This relationship has run its course. The Bengals have the option to franchise-tag Hendrickson, but after a year of contentious contract negotiations, the edge rusher appears poised to land elsewhere and capitalize on a booming positional market. -- Fowler

Early draft outlook: The likely loss of Hendrickson, coupled with the lack of impact so far from first-round picks Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy, should point the Bengals toward edge rushers in Round 1. That matches the strength of this class, where David Bailey (Texas Tech) and Keldric Faulk (Auburn) could be realistic options. If Stewart and Murphy are seen as capable of replacing Hendrickson, a space-eating defensive tackle like Caleb Banks (Florida) would improve the line in a hurry. -- Miller

Big prediction for the offseason: The Bengals will sign more than one veteran edge rusher, such as Joey Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, D.J. Wonnum or Charles Omenihu. As mentioned above, the Bengals will have to attack the edge rusher free agent class with volume. -- Schatz

2025 record: 5-12

Estimated 2026 cap space: minus-$65 million

What is their top offseason priority? Gaining clarity under center. Cleveland needs to figure out its quarterback situation after neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders established themselves as long-term options. The Browns might have played themselves out of position for a top quarterback in the 2026 draft after beating the Steelers in Week 17. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in December that the Browns are planning to keep Deshaun Watson on their 2026 roster.

What is one secondary priority to watch? Rebuild the rest of the offense. The Browns need to get younger and more athletic along the offensive line, where only one Week 1 starter is under contract for 2026. They could use more dynamic players at skill positions, too.

Latest on the head coach situation: Kevin Stefanski's job security has come into question with a 7-26 record in the past two seasons. And when asked if he would like to continue beyond 2025 as Browns coach, Stefanski only said, "I'm privileged to have this job." -- Daniel Oyefusi

Latest on whether they will re-sign tight end David Njoku: The emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has affected Njoku's playing time, and it could affect his future with the team. He likes it in Cleveland, and the Browns like him, so it's possible -- even likely -- they find common ground on a reasonable deal. The decision could also be affected by potential changes to the Browns' coaching staff. -- Graziano

Early draft outlook: Cleveland is not in contention to draft one of the top two passers after falling out of the top two picks, but it could use its two first-round picks to trade up and take a QB. If the Browns elect to go elsewhere, offensive tackle and wide receiver are clear needs on the roster. Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa would bring immediate stability at guard or tackle. Carnell Tate (Ohio State) and Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) could be instant impact starters at receiver. -- Reid

Big prediction for the offseason: The Browns will bring in 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, as they continue their tradition of signing receivers on low-cost contracts in the hopes of hitting it big. Aiyuk's days in San Francisco are likely over; the Browns can offer him more money and opportunity compared to any other team in the NFL. -- Solak

2025 record: 7-9-1

Estimated 2026 cap space: minus-$79.4 million

What is their top offseason priority? Rebuild the defense. Owner Jerry Jones said in Week 16 that he believes the "bones" of a good defense are in place. That can be debated because the Cowboys allowed 30 points per game through Week 17. Their strength is at defensive tackle with Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa, but they have questions at every other position group.

What is one secondary priority to watch? Spend in free agency. The Cowboys will never be big spenders in free agency, but they have to do more than just nibble around the edges, especially defensively. Finding a high-end pass rusher and cornerback is difficult in free agency, but they can do more at linebacker and safety. There have been more questions than answers in recent drafts, so they need a more proactive approach to free agency. -- Todd Archer

Latest on whether they will re-sign wide receiver George Pickens: This may grab as many headlines as any free agent situation in the league, mainly because it's the Cowboys. Pickens has been spectacular for Dallas since the team acquired him in a trade with Pittsburgh, catching 93 balls for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. He comes with concerns due to some of the effort and concentration issues he had with the Steelers, even though those haven't shown up in Dallas. Based on everything I've heard, the franchise tag is the likely option here. -- Graziano

Early draft outlook: One of the worst defenses in the league, the Cowboys are in dire need of new players at every position. Texas Tech's David Bailey is arguably the best pass rusher in this class, logging 14.5 sacks this season, tied for the most in the FBS. If they opt to add to the secondary in Round 1, Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) would make a lot of sense, as his skill set matches previous Cowboys defensive backs. -- Reid

Big prediction for the offseason: The Cowboys -- after a classic prolonged and public negotiation -- will make Pickens the fourth-highest-paid receiver in the NFL, just under teammate CeeDee Lamb ($34 million per year) but ahead of Pittsburgh's DK Metcalf ($33 million). And with Pickens back, quarterback Dak Prescott goes on to win MVP in 2026. -- Solak

2025 record: 8-9

Estimated 2026 cap space: $36.3 million

What is their top offseason priority? Resolve their quarterback situation. Daniel Jones lit it up in his first season with Indy, but he'll be a free agent in March, when he'll still be recovering from a torn right Achilles. The Colts seem inclined to run it back with Jones, but they've got to reach a deal and confirm his injury progress.

What is one secondary priority to watch? Re-tool the defensive line. The Colts have stuck with this group for years, but the results have been too intermittent to assume this group returns en masse. This will be tricky with no first-round pick, but the Colts need more juice on the edge.

Latest on the head coach situation: Shane Steichen will miss the playoffs for the third time in his three seasons, which is not ideal for his résumé. His fate might be tied to that of general manager Chris Ballard, who has been with the Colts since 2017. But only time will tell if the Colts brass makes a change. -- Stephen Holder

Latest on whether they will re-sign Jones: He has proved to be the Colts' steadiest quarterback option since Andrew Luck. The Colts will monitor his Achilles tear recovery before free agency, and assuming all goes well, Indy should attempt to keep Jones, via a tag or a new deal. -- Fowler

Early draft outlook: With no first-round pick, the Colts won't be on the clock until Friday night. When that happens, finding impact players on the defensive front seven is crucial. Linebacker has been a weak point for the defense, and this draft is loaded with talented prospects with second-round grades. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) has the range and versatility to be a good fit. -- Miller

Big prediction for the offseason: The Colts give a big extension to 25-year-old safety Nick Cross. He did well in my coverage DVOA metric and was involved in 14.0% of Colts defensive plays, seventh among safeties through Week 17. His average run tackle came after a gain of just 4.4 yards (ranked sixth among safeties through Week 17). -- Schatz

2025 record: 9-8

Estimated 2026 cap space: minus-$58.1 million

What is their top offseason priority? Figure out the J.J. McCarthy conundrum. He had a mostly brutal first season as the Vikings' starter and the team must decide whether to give him another season, acquire a replacement or pair him with a veteran backup who could take over if he fails to make progress.

What is one secondary priority to watch? Settle the Brian Flores situation. He has been one of the NFL's best defensive coordinators during his three seasons in Minnesota, but his contract is expiring and he'll have the opportunity to consider options elsewhere even if he doesn't get a head coaching job. It'll be a challenge to replace him with an equal performer. -- Kevin Seifert

Latest on whether they will re-sign safety Harrison Smith: This is a legacy consideration. Harrison has played all 14 seasons with the Vikings and is still productive. If he plays a 15th, it should be in Minnesota. But he turns 37 in February and appeared to have a career send-off at the end of Minnesota's Week 18 win. Any commitment will most likely be short term. -- Fowler

Early draft outlook: If Flores isn't hired away as a head coach, he'll want to bolster the secondary. Ohio State's Caleb Downs is unlikely to last until the late teens, but he would be an ideal pick in a Minkah Fitzpatrick-type role. Either Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) or Colton Hood (Tennessee) might be more likely options to fill a need at cornerback. -- Miller

Big prediction for the offseason: With little cap space, the Vikings will say goodbye to tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has had injury issues and is coming off two straight years with fewer than 500 receiving yards. He was tied for 33rd among tight ends in ESPN's receiver scores through Week 17. Cutting Hockenson would save the Vikings nearly $9 million in cap space before June 1 and $16 million if designated after June 1. -- Schatz

2025 record: 6-11

Estimated 2026 cap space: minus-$26.5 million

What is their top offseason priority? Make decisions about veterans. Linebacker Demario Davis will be 37 in January, and defensive end Cameron Jordan will turn 37 next summer. Both have voiding contracts this year, but they have continued to play at a high level despite their age. The Saints will need to decide whether to bring them back, as well as 35-year-old Taysom Hill. If not, they could get younger at those positions.

What is one secondary priority to watch? Surround rookie quarterback Tyler Shough with a better offense. He was playing with a cast of backups by the end of the season due to injuries, but even a healthy Saints offense needs a refresh. The Saints need to get Shough some pass catchers and build around him in free agency or the draft. -- Katherine Terrell

Latest on whether they will re-sign Jordan: He could very well decide to retire. If he doesn't, will he fit into the Saints' 2026 cap picture? That picture is cloudy as always, but it's impossible to imagine Jordan in a different uniform -- and I think he feels the same way. Either he retires or they find a way to bring him back. -- Graziano

Early draft outlook: Shough has quickly changed the course of the rebuild, as he looks to be the franchise quarterback. This has positioned the Saints to take a true "best player available" approach in the first round. With a top-15 pick, they could add another wide receiver. Carnell Tate (Ohio State) or Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) would provide the team with a true go-to target alongside Chris Olave. -- Reid

Big prediction for the offseason: The Saints will sign ex-Bills guard David Edwards to a big deal, as he's the lone exciting player who could be available in the guard market. The offensive line is a sneakily solid group when center Erik McCoy is healthy, but it needs better guard play. -- Solak

2025 record: 4-13

Estimated 2026 cap space: $21.2 million

What is their top offseason priority? Re-signing at least two of their three biggest free agents. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott are all valuable and coming off the best seasons of their careers. This team can't afford to let any more good players walk.

What is one secondary priority to watch? The Giants need to add run-stuffing defensive linemen to the mix in the worst of ways. There is a reason they allowed a league-worst 5.35 yards per carry entering Week 18. Rookie Darius Alexander isn't the answer. He's more of a 3-technique pass rusher and Dexter Lawrence II can't do it all by himself. The run defense has been a problem for three consecutive seasons.

Latest on the head coach situation: General manager Joe Schoen was spared, and the attention is on finding the right guy to replace Brian Daboll. The Giants need a candidate who exudes leadership and can develop a sustainable culture. It's a tough job. Previous head coaching experience and a track record of success probably wouldn't hurt. -- Jordan Raanan

Latest on whether they will re-sign Robinson: He joins Malik Nabers as the Giants' only 1,000-yard receivers since 2019. Paying Eluemunor is also an option, but Robinson could become Schoen's first draft pick extended. -- Fowler

Early draft outlook: The Giants have a strong young nucleus in Nabers, Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Abdul Carter. If Robinson leaves, drafting his replacement could be vital at the top of the first round if a receiver like Carnell Tate (Ohio State) emerges as a top-five prospect. Drafting a right tackle that high isn't done often, but the Giants could replace Eluemunor with Caleb Lomu (Utah) or Francis Mauigoa (Miami). -- Miller

Big prediction for the offseason: The Giants will trade down in the first round of the draft. They're already set at quarterback and edge rusher, where many mock drafts have Arvell Reese and Rueben Bain Jr. as the first non-quarterbacks off the board. They need more talent at other positions, which they could address further down. -- Schatz

2025 record: 8-9

Estimated 2026 cap space: $26.4 million

What is their top offseason priority? Re-sign wide receiver Mike Evans. The franchise's all-time leading scorer's contract expires at the end of 2025 and he's undecided about playing next year. He did say after coming back from his broken collarbone injury, "I missed the game more than I thought I would. I come back and I still have love for the game. Who knows what it will do for me in the future?"

What is one secondary priority to watch? Go back to the drawing board at edge rusher. Haason Reddick didn't have the rebound year he was hoping for with 2.5 sacks in 13 games. Yaya Diaby took some steps forward with 7.0 sacks in 17 games, and they will get David Walker back from a torn ACL next season. But they need way more impact up front.

Latest on the head coach situation: Todd Bowles led the Bucs to three straight division titles as a head coach before falling just short this season and signed a three-year extension last offseason. But their defensive struggles in the second half of the season were jarring to watch. Offensively, they took several steps backward with Josh Grizzard as coordinator. And on special teams, their coverage units struggled so much that they resorted to touchbacks on kickoffs. How much will the Glazer family factor in the team's past success and injuries when making a decision? -- Jenna Laine

Latest on whether they will re-sign Evans: A dominant force in Tampa Bay for over a decade, Evans turns 33 in August and must decide whether to retire or continue playing. It's hard to imagine him in any other team's uniform. Cornerback Jamel Dean is another key free agent, as he's at the end of a four-year deal. -- Fowler

Early draft outlook: This draft should give Tampa Bay plenty of opportunities to add defensive talent. In Round 1, a pass rusher such as Texas Tech's David Bailey would give the Bucs much-needed help off the edge. If he's off the board already, cornerback is a second need that should be addressed in the first three rounds. -- Miller

Big prediction for the offseason: With help required at inside linebacker, the Bucs will steal Kaden Elliss from the rival Falcons in free agency. He would be perfect in those Bowles blitz packages after 3.5 sacks in 2025. -- Schatz

2025 record: 3-14

Estimated 2026 cap space: $77.1 million

What is their top offseason priority? Add a playmaking wide receiver. Rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are the top returning receivers for quarterback Cam Ward. Calvin Ridley will likely be a cap casualty. Ward needs a go-to guy who can beat one-on-one coverage in the clutch.

What is one secondary priority to watch? Boost the pass rush. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons reestablished himself as a dominant presence. But Simmons needs an impactful running mate who can come off the edge. The Titans tried addressing the position with 2025 second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo. But they need more talent outside of Oladejo and third-year linebacker Jaylen Harrell.

Latest on the head coach situation: Interim coach Mike McCoy is unlikely to return after taking over for Brian Callahan in October. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy figures to be a candidate given general manager Mike Borgonzi's history with that team. President of football operations Chad Brinker's extensive time with the Packers could also make former Green Bay and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy a candidate. -- Turron Davenport

Latest on whether they will re-sign wide receiver tight end Chig Okonkwo: He drew interest at the trade deadline as a field-stretching tight end, and he has produced 56 catches for 560 yards this season -- noble numbers in a bad offense. He has the combination of athletic traits and youth (26) that could make him a desirable option in free agency. -- Fowler

Early draft outlook: Building an infrastructure around Ward is incredibly important, but there isn't a prospect that matches the needs of the team at the top of the draft. That could mean the Titans trade back with a QB-needy team, or they could look to select a top-tier pass rusher. Taking Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in Round 1 and Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard in Round 2 could give Tennessee two impactful rookies. -- Miller

Big prediction for the offseason: The Titans will make a huge splash by signing George Pickens in free agency. Tennessee's biggest need is talented and experienced wide receivers for Ward, and the Titans have a ton of cap space. Pickens ranked fifth in the ESPN's receiver scores this season and third in my DYAR values among wide receivers through Week 17. -- Schatz