The Dallas Cowboys have released cornerback Trevon Diggs, a source told ESPN.

Diggs, 27, will go through the waiver process and if unclaimed, will become a free agent.

Since signing a five-year extension worth $97 million that included $33 million guaranteed in 2023 after he put up Pro Bowl seasons in 2021 and '22 with 14 total interceptions, he has played in 19 of a possible 47 games.

If a team were to claim Diggs off of waivers, it would be on the hook for the $472,000 he is due in base salary for Week 18, plus $58,823 if he is active this week, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Diggs has no guaranteed money on his deal beyond this season.

He tore his left ACL in a Week 3 practice in 2023. He played in 11 games in 2024 until it was determined he needed a chondral-tissue graft on his left knee.

That surgery was performed in January.

Diggs spent the offseason doing most of his rehab work in South Florida, which upset the organization. The team wanted him rehabbing with its athletic training staff, but Diggs said he felt more comfortable rehabbing with Dr. Sharif Tabbah of Alkeme Sports Rx.

The Cowboys enforced a $500,000 de-escalator clause in his contract, dropping his base salary to $8.5 million for 2025, for failing to take part in at least 84% of the voluntary offseason program.

He appeared in eight games this season, spending time on injured reserve because of a concussion following an at-home accident.