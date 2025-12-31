NFL Week 18 scenarios for No. 1 pick in 2026 draft

Open Extended Reactions

Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season will determine division titles, top seeds and two remaining playoff spots (one in each conference), but there are also major draft implications amid the postseason buzz. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, following the Giants' win over the Raiders in Week 17 (their third victory of the season).

Here are No. 1 pick scenarios heading into Week 18 and other key facts to know:

How can each team secure the No. 1 pick?

Las Vegas Raiders

Clinch No. 1 pick in 2026 NFL draft with:

Loss OR

NYG win OR

Losses by 3 of ATL/CHI/CLE/SEA

New York Giants

Clinch No. 1 pick with:

Loss + LV win + 1½ combined wins (a tie would count as half a win) by ATL/CHI/CLE/SEA

Who have the Raiders and Giants picked No. 1 in their histories?

The Giants selected running back/receiver Kyle Rote with the top pick in 1951 and running back Tucker Frederickson in 1965. More recently, the Raiders used the first selection on quarterback Roman Gabriel in 1977 and quarterback JaMarcus Russell in 2007.

What is the projected top-10 order for the 2026 draft?

