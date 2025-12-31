Josh Weinfuss reports on the Cardinals tying their franchise-worst record after a loss to the Bengals. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Marvin Harrison Jr.'s second NFL season is in the books.

On Wednesday, coach Jonathan Gannon ruled the Cardinals wide receiver out of Arizona's season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday because of a left foot injury Harrison suffered in Sunday's loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harrison had been dealing with a right heel injury that he suffered in Week 13 at Tampa Bay.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s second season in the NFL is over after he was ruled out for the final game vs. the Rams. Harrison has dealt with a multitude of injuries and having an appendectomy in November. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire

Harrison's season ends with 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns.

Injuries defined Harrison's season. He played in just 12 games, missing two because of appendicitis surgery, two because of his heel and Sunday because of his foot.

"I thought he did some good things," Gannon said of Harrison. "We moved him around the formation. He scored points for us. He got open, caught it. I don't think he has hit his ceiling and look forward to the future with that."

Gannon didn't want to get into what it would take for Harrison to hit his ceiling.

"We'll talk about that later," Gannon said. "I'm not in the mental space right now thinking about development of players as we move forward. I'm trying to stay focused on today in the Rams."

Gannon said he was pleased with how Harrison played after adding 11 pounds of muscle last offseason.

"I thought that he made some contested catches because of some size," Gannon said. "And we'll look at that in the future and see if that's the right thing."