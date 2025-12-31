Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was adamant that the team did not release Trevon Diggs on Tuesday solely because the former Pro Bowl cornerback did not fly home with the team from Washington on Christmas.

"It was one of many factors," Schottenheimer said. "It was not the only factor. I'm not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas. I love my family. But at the end of the day, we have a protocol that we go through, and the process was not followed."

Schottenheimer said his rule is that the Cowboys fly out together as a team and return as a team. Moments after the Cowboys' 30-23 win over the Commanders last Thursday, Diggs, a Maryland native, asked Schottenheimer in the locker room whether he could remain in the area to be with family and was told no. He elected to skip the flight home anyway.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys released Diggs.

Schottenheimer said earlier in the week that a number of players asked to fly home separately and were denied. He said his protocol is similar to what he has had in other organizations where he coached "unless there is a family emergency."

Diggs angered the Cowboys when he chose to do his rehab on his surgically repaired left knee in South Florida, which led the organization to enforce a $500,000 de-escalator clause in his base salary. The team also was not pleased with his approach to rehab in 2023 after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

This season, he questioned the scheme of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, asking to play more man-to-man coverage. After suffering a concussion from an at-home accident, Diggs was placed on injured reserve because of issues with his right knee. The Cowboys did not elevate him to the 53-man roster until the practice window was up, with Schottenheimer saying Diggs needed to do "everything" right before he would return.

Schottenheimer had a conversation with Diggs on Tuesday to inform him of the release.

"When I look back on it, I really do like Trevon. I want what's best for him," Schottenheimer said. "I think at the end of the day, maybe he didn't like some of the things we did. I don't know. You guys will have to ask him that. But again, I thought he was trying to do better, and I wish him nothing but the best. We'll see where he lands. I'm sure he'll land on his feet and continue to play good football."

Diggs can be claimed off waivers by another team later Wednesday. If he is not claimed, he will become a free agent.

Unlike after the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers at the start of the season, Schottenheimer addressed the move with a few players, not the full team. If players want to talk to him about it, Schottenheimer said they can.

"They know my door is always open, and if they have questions or concerns, I would love to talk about it," Schottenheimer said. "But I'm going to say this again, this decision that was made was very difficult. This decision was not made because he chose to not get on a plane. That was not the only factor involved, and I think that's important. To me, this team and what we're building, this culture that we're building, is about the 53 strongest, most connected group of people. I believe that, and that's why the team element to me is so important."