ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver, whose season has been inundated with injuries, suffered meniscus damage while rehabbing and underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure on Monday.

"He looks like he's doing well from that," coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

Oliver, who has appeared in only three games this season, has been on injured reserve since Oct. 28 and has had surgery for a torn left biceps. He also dealt with an ankle injury early in the season and has three sacks and a forced fumble.

"It probably adds a little bit of cloudiness to his return window," McDermott said. "So, I don't have as much clarity on that return, but there's still a chance that it's somewhere where they initially forecasted it to be."

McDermott had previously said that Oliver would not be able to return until at least the postseason.

A number of Bills starters were listed as did not practice during Wednesday's walk-through, including quarterback Josh Allen (foot).

"We're in a good spot," Allen said.

With only wild-card seeding on the line, McDermott did not say if any players will be held out of Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. He did say head athletic trainer Nate Breske told him that Allen is in a better spot than at this time last week.

"As it relates to the game and different things, there's obviously a lot of different paths and approaches we could take," McDermott said. "But at the end of the day, the one I always come back to is what's best for the team."