TAMPA, Fla. -- An attempt at spreading holiday cheer by two Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates was stifled due to a mail mix-up -- and now they're short $300 with not a greeting card in sight.

Tight ends Devin Culp and Payne Durham each posted a series of hilariously awkward holiday photos on Instagram on Christmas Eve. In them, the two could be seen wearing matching head-to-toe outfits (including Santa hats) and striking an assortment of cheesy poses in front of a Christmas tree.

Culp set the record straight -- that these were "100 percent real" and not AI, that the pair really paid for a professional photoshoot at a JCPenney store in WestShore Plaza and that Durham really lifted the 6-foot-4, 237-pound Culp into the air (for reference, Durham is listed at 6-5, 255). No players were injured attempting the stunt.

Tight end Ko Kieft commented, "That's a fine."

Durham said, "@JCPenney, GIVE US A SPONSORSHIP."

Former Bucs wide receiver Ryan Miller said, "I need this on my fridge ASAP" with a fire emoji. Rookie defensive lineman Elijah Roberts said simply, "Cmon man" with two laughing emojis.

There's only one problem: The greeting cards they ordered featuring one of the photos never arrived.

"We're still waiting on [them]," Culp said. "I think they got sent to the wrong address."

Culp would not say which photo made the cut for the cards.

"It's a surprise," he said, before chuckling at the thought of an unsuspecting person receiving roughly 200 of these cards in the mail.

"It was Payne's idea," Culp said, "but I followed through because I'm a good friend."