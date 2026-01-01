Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford enters Week 18 with the second-best odds to be named NFL MVP, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

But when asked about whether that enters his mind heading into the Rams' game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Stafford said, "I'm not too worried about it."

"People are going to vote how they want to vote," Stafford said. "They're going to say what they want to say. I'm just trying to put as good of a season together as I possibly can. And our last opportunity to do that is coming up this weekend, so I'm excited about that chance.

"Would love to play perfect in every game, not a robot. And it happens. Just proud of our team and just looking forward to another opportunity, like I said."

Stafford currently has +225 odds to win the award, behind New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (-295). Stafford was the odds-on favorite to be named MVP before the Rams' Week 17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where he completed 22 of 38 passes for 269 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Stafford leads the NFL with 42 passing touchdowns and is second behind Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with 4,448 passing yards. His 42 passing touchdowns are a career high.

Stafford, in his 17th NFL season, he never been named NFL MVP. If Stafford does win MVP, he would be the oldest player in NFL history at the time of his first MVP, according to ESPN Research. He would also be the third-oldest player to win it at all.

On Wednesday, Stafford was asked whether he thinks this has been his best regular season to this point.

"Yeah, I think so," Stafford said. "Probably. It's up there. I think statistically, probably. I don't know, I haven't looked at all the other ones, but it's up there with some of the better ones I've played. But the cool thing about that is just because I've got such a great group around me."

On Monday night in Atlanta, Stafford passed former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for sixth on the NFL's all-time passing yards list. Stafford also enters Sunday's game against the Cardinals with 419 career passing touchdowns and is one shy of tying Dan Marino for seventh-most in NFL history, according to ESPN Research.