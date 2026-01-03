        <
          Bryce Young, Baker Mayfield lead NFL Week 18's best arrivals

          Bryce Young arrived in style for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers. Carolina Panthers/X
          • ESPN staffJan 3, 2026, 08:36 PM

          January signals more than the start of a new year for NFL fans -- it also marks the end of the regular season.

          Week 18 wraps up the 2025 campaign, and with playoff seeding still up for grabs, several players embraced the moment with arrival outfits that matched the stakes.

          Before the action kicked off, style took center stage around the league. Whether it was timeless winter looks, head-to-toe team gear or creative cold-weather fits, players brought personality and flair to stadium entrances across the NFL.

          Here are the most stylish arrivals from around the league in Week 18.

          Saturday style