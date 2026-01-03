Open Extended Reactions

January signals more than the start of a new year for NFL fans -- it also marks the end of the regular season.

Week 18 wraps up the 2025 campaign, and with playoff seeding still up for grabs, several players embraced the moment with arrival outfits that matched the stakes.

Before the action kicked off, style took center stage around the league. Whether it was timeless winter looks, head-to-toe team gear or creative cold-weather fits, players brought personality and flair to stadium entrances across the NFL.

Here are the most stylish arrivals from around the league in Week 18.

Saturday style

In the building 📍 pic.twitter.com/mIPAu8GF90 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2026

Cuteness overload 🥹 pic.twitter.com/xEW2aYWzwl — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2026

22 got it on 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/qCiIWPq3ih — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 3, 2026