EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The NFL's regular season ends on Sunday for non-playoff teams. For the New York Giants and several other teams, that's when the offseason work really begins.

The first assignment is to find a new head coach. The Giants fired Brian Daboll almost eight weeks ago and named Mike Kafka the interim head coach.

The team had a head start on compiling a list of candidates that includes former NFL head coach Mike McCarthy, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, former Raiders coach and Giants player Antonio Pierce and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, among others. Kafka will also be given an interview.

The search is being led by general manager Joe Schoen. Ownership tasked him with this responsibility after firing Daboll. Multiple sources who spoke with the Giants about potential candidates came away from recent conversations believing that Schoen "is coming back" as the general manager despite a 6-27 record over the past two seasons. That is barring any last-minute change of mind by ownership or a high-level candidate who demands his own general manager.

Despite each situation being unique, former Giants head coaches Ben McAdoo and Joe Judge were told they were safe. Until they weren't.

In the meantime, Schoen worked with a group that included several members of his inner circle and front office to compile the list, which has now been submitted to ownership. They did the groundwork by calling around the league for background on candidates, getting recommendations and doing homework on different types and styles of coaches. Anything goes in the search.

"At the appropriate time, we'll get into potential coaches' research and we'll do thorough collaborative research and come up with the best coach to lead the New York Giants going into the 2026 season," Schoen said last month.

The Giants will cast a wide net for the job. There certainly isn't a lack of interest even with the belief that Schoen is likely to return as GM.

There is no mandate on the search needing to focus on an offensive or defensive coach, or someone who has head coaching experience. Hence the wide variety of expected candidates.

But key in the search will be each candidate's plan for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, especially if that coach's expertise is not the offensive side of the ball. Dart, a first-round pick in last year's draft out of Ole Miss, has flashed his rookie season and has lots of fans inside 1925 Giants Drive.

Owners John Mara and Steve Tisch will make the final decision on the new coach. Mara revealed in September that he is undergoing cancer treatment but has said he plans to remain active with the team. The list they're working from will look something like this in terms of the names, with the candidates in the first two categories expected to receive interviews.

Former head coaches: Mike McCarthy, Antonio Pierce, Vance Joseph, Mike Kafka

McCarthy has the most extensive track record as a head coach of all the candidates, although it's possible someone more impressive could shake free in the next few weeks. McCarthy has been a consistent winner and had success with multiple quarterbacks. All positives for his candidacy.

Pierce coached a talent-deficient team in Las Vegas in 2023 and 2024. The hope is that he learned from his mistakes. He knows the inner workings of the Giants organization and is a natural leader, not afraid to make the kind of tough decisions necessary while navigating the potential pitfalls of the job.

Joseph spent two years as the coach of the Broncos in 2017 and 2018. He's the current defensive coordinator in Denver, and his defensive expertise is viewed as an asset. It probably doesn't hurt that he has a connection with Schoen from their time in Miami.

Kafka will get an interview as the interim coach. He has been with the organization since 2022, first as the offensive coordinator, then as the assistant head coach and eventually interim head coach.

The coordinators: Chris Shula, Jesse Minter, Lou Anarumo, Jeff Hafley

Shula has worked and learned under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. That's a plus on his résumé. The 39-year-old defensive coordinator is also considered an extremely bright young coach and perhaps the hottest name on this year's coaching market. He should have options.

Minter is the defensive coordinator for the Chargers under Jim Harbaugh, and Minter also worked earlier in his career for the Ravens. At 42 years old, he's considered one of the league's bright, young defensive minds whose X's and O's and football expertise should be viewed as a positive.

Anarumo, currently the Colts defensive coordinator, interviewed with the Giants during their previous coaching search and impressed. A Staten Island native, Anarumo also has ties to Schoen and the organization, having previously worked there as the defensive backs coach in 2018. His son also still works for the team as a pro scout.

Hafley, originally from New Jersey, is the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator and has some head coaching experience, albeit at Boston College, where he finished with a sub-.500 record.

Outside chance: Matt Burke, Klint Kubiak, Kliff Kingsbury, Ejiro Evero

Burke is calling plays for the league's No. 1 defense in Houston. That has caught a lot of attention around the league. He has a chance to be in the Giants' mix.

Kubiak has also done an eye-opening job as the offensive coordinator in Seattle this season and is the son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kingsbury, who also has experience as an NFL head coach with the Cardinals, is considered a bright offensive mind. The question is if he's the right fit for the New York market.

Evero is the defensive coordinator in Carolina and is considered a natural leader who can command the room.

Wild cards: Current head coaches

Who shakes free? Kevin Stefansky is a name to watch. He will attract serious interest from the Giants if he's fired by the Browns.

So too should Mike Tomlin, Jim Harbaugh or Zac Taylor if they somehow become available.

And why not? They all have significant track records of success. Any team with an opening would be remiss not to at least check on their availability.

Young guns: Josh McCown (46, Vikings QB coach), Grant Udinski (29, Jaguars offensive coordinator)

Don't be surprised if their names come up in some capacity during the search as well. Although both are relatively new to coaching in the NFL (McCown is in his third season; Udinski his sixth), they are considered up-and-comers in coaching circles because of their work with quarterbacks.