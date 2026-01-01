David Denis Jr., Jason McCourty and Dan Graziano debate what Josh Allen’s legacy would be if the Bills fail to win the Super Bowl this season. (2:36)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Ahead of their final regular-season game at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills are once again requesting help shoveling snow out of the stands.

The Bills host the New York Jets on Sunday (4:25 p.m. EST) in what could be the final game at the stadium due to Buffalo competing only for wild-card seeding in the playoffs (eligible for the No. 5, 6 or 7 seed in the AFC).

Orchard Park saw about 10.5 inches of snowfall on Wednesday ahead of the game. The team has requested shovelers for Saturday, with the first shift beginning at 8 a.m. Shovelers will be paid $20 an hour, must be 18 or older and are asked to sign up ahead of time. Food and hot beverages will be provided.

There will also be giveaways, and although people may bring their own shovels, there will be shovels provided.

The team is relocating to the new Highmark Stadium in 2026, across the street from the current stadium. The new stadium is expected to require less shoveling, with the upper deck being largely covered.