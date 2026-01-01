Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams have signed safety Quentin Lake to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the extension can be worth up to $42 million with $25.7 million guaranteed.

Lake, a 2022 sixth-round pick, was in the final season of his rookie contract. He had played every defensive snap of the season for the Rams before dislocating his elbow in Week 11.

On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team plans to open Lake's 21-day practice window Thursday, with the goal of him being ready to play in Los Angeles' first playoff game,

In 10 games this season, Lake had one interception, 10 passes defended, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, a sack and 61 total tackles.