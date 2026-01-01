NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Rod Woodson joins Rich Eisen to preview the winner-take-all matchup between the Ravens and the Steelers. (2:06)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left no doubt that he'll play at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night for the AFC North title.

"Yeah, 100 percent," Jackson replied Thursday when asked about his availability for the regular-season finale. "I'll be out there."

Jackson returned to be a full participant in practices during the past two days after missing Saturday's win in Green Bay because of a back contusion. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player indicated that he turned the corner Monday, and his injured back feels "great."

When the Ravens (8-8) face the Steelers (9-7) in Sunday's pivotal game -- the winner captures the division title, and the loser is eliminated from the playoffs -- Jackson will wear a flak jacket or extra padding to protect his back. He doesn't believe this will affect his play.

Jackson insisted he was "really hurt" and addressed skepticism about his willingness to play through pain.

"I never quit on my team," Jackson said. "I don't know where that noise came from."

Jackson was also asked about a recent column in the Baltimore Sun that reported that he had fallen asleep in team meetings and his relationship with coach John Harbaugh had become strained.

"Do you think Harbaugh would let me fall asleep in meetings?" Jackson said. "That's crazy. I'm right in the front. It's just noise."

Jackson said he believes he has a strong relationship with Harbaugh, adding, "I don't know where the noise came from."

The Ravens and Jackson have some work this offseason, when his salary cap number jumps to $74.5 million in 2026. The sides likely have to reach a new contract to reduce that cap figure, which will account for nearly 25% of Baltimore's cap next year.

Asked if he still wants to play in Baltimore, Jackson said "absolutely" four times.

This has been one of the most difficult seasons of Jackson's eight-year career. He has dealt with several injuries -- hamstring, knee, ankle, toe and back -- that have caused him to miss four games this season and have affected his play when he wasn't sidelined.

Jackson is averaging 192.6 yards passing per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL, and 28.3 yards rushing per game, which is the worst of his eight-year career.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said this is the closest Jackson has been to full strength in a couple of months. If Jackson practices Friday, it would mark the first time that he has been a full participant in every practice in a week since Week 10.

"We're excited," Monken said. "Nothing like having your quarterback out there every day."