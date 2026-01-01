Rob Demovsky reports on Trevon Diggs possibly starting for the Packers in the regular-season finale after being claimed off waivers. (0:35)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Trevon Diggs believes he can help the Green Bay Packers -- and help them right away -- after being claimed off waivers Wednesday following his release from the Dallas Cowboys.

"I still feel like I'm the best," Diggs said Thursday following his first practice in Green Bay.

Coach Matt LaFleur did not rule out the possibility that the former Pro Bowl cornerback could play in the regular-season finale at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers lost cornerbacks Nate Hobbs (knee) and Kamal Hadden (ankle) in Saturday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Diggs' production has dropped off considerably this season. He has 20 interceptions -- including 11 during the 2021 season -- and 63 pass breakups since he entered the NFL in 2020. In eight games this season, however, he has neither an interception nor a single pass breakup.

"I think I just need to be myself, you know? Be who I know I am," Diggs said. "Go out there and perform, and performing everything will take care of itself. I'm not chasing accolades. I'm not chasing anything. I'm chasing, you know, being a better me, being better every day ... helping this team win."

Diggs said he's embracing a fresh start following his time in Dallas.

"It feels good, you know?" Diggs said. "I want to be comfortable with being uncomfortable being somewhere that I've never been before. Just starting over, starting fresh, a clean slate, and just working, and keeping my head down, and just working."

In Green Bay, Diggs will be reunited with former Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons. Although Parsons sustained a season-ending knee injury last month, he is expected to return to Green Bay after undergoing ACL surgery in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Diggs said Parsons told him things are different here than with the Cowboys.

"He told me, you know, it's work," Diggs said. "It's a lot different. He said I'm going to like it a lot and I'm going to enjoy it. So far, I've been enjoying it a lot. My first day was out there today, and I had a lot of fun. And it's a great, great thing to be here."

Diggs also was reunited with Packers safety Xavier McKinney, his former college teammate at Alabama.

"He can help us tremendously," McKinney said. "He can get the ball, and I think that's one thing that we're missing, obviously, is getting the ball at a high rate. And I think he can be the guy that comes in and really helps us with that. In that way, I think it's going to be a big help for us."

The question is how soon Diggs can do that. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said he'd like to get Diggs some snaps against the Vikings before heading into the postseason.

"With the playoffs right around the corner," Hafley said, "we've got to get him up to speed fast."