METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis said he plans to play a 15th season in the NFL next year.

"I try to take it one year at a time and I'm excited that this probably be the earliest that I know that I want to continue to play," Davis said.

Davis, who turns 37 on Jan. 11, has a career-high 137 tackles this season, according to TruMedia. He said that he's hit some of the goals he set for himself prior to the season, which indicates that he is still playing at a high level.

"I'm not trying to plateau, I'm not trying to break even. I'm not trying to peak. I'm just trying to get better," Davis said. "And like when I'm getting better, it's like an indicator that I'm on the right track. And so, because I've done that, I think that gives me a lot of confidence that I'm looking forward to returning."

Davis said that he is not worried about his contract, which voids in the offseason. The contracts of quarterback Taysom Hill and defensive end Cameron Jordan are set to void as well.

Davis initially signed with the Saints as a free agent prior to the 2018 and also played for the New York Jets from 2012-2015, the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and the Jets again in 2017.

"I don't think in terms of the business element before the business element presents itself," Davis said. "We're in a game where contracts do matter, but that's such a small part of your career. That happens in a little small window in the offseason once every other year or every couple of years. And when that time gets here, man, in 14 years, that's always worked itself out. ... I've never had to really negotiate a contract. They've always negotiated themselves. And so when that time gets here, that's like very low for my concern meter right now.

"What I'm focused on is finishing the season strong, kind of putting an exclamation point on what has been an individual and a collective good season for the defense and the team."

The Saints (6-10) are currently on a four-game win streak and face the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta for their season finale on Sunday.

"There's good reason for optimism as far as the Saints' future and that's a good place to be in," Davis said.