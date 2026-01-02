Stephen A. Smith says Jordan Love has the talent, but doubts the Packers can reach the Super Bowl without Micah Parsons. (2:41)

Does Stephen A. think Love can take Packers to Super Bowl without Parsons? (2:41)

Open Extended Reactions

In a holiday season filled with matching pajamas and engagements, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronika Stone, kicked their new year off with a special announcement.

They announced Thursday that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post.

In a post captioned "New year, new addition," the couple, wearing matching white T-shirts and jeans, shared ultrasound photos. Stone held a onesie that duplicated the back of Love's jersey in one photo, and another photo revealed that they're expecting their child's arrival in the spring.

According to Yahoo, Love and Stone began dating in April 2020 before getting engaged in June 2024, officially saying "I do" to each other a year later on June 30.

Stone, who was a standout volleyball player at Oregon, plays the sport professionally for the San Diego Mojo.

Love, who has thrown for 3,381 passing yards and 23 touchdowns so far this season, recently cleared the concussion protocol Thursday, but he will sit out Green Bay's final regular-season game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings to ensure he'll be ready for the playoffs.