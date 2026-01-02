Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen does not have an injury designation for the team's final regular-season game at Highmark Stadium, but how much the quarterback plays remains something to watch.

Allen did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through or Thursday's practice ahead of hosting the New York Jets on Sunday (4:25 p.m. EST, CBS) but he was upgraded to a limited participant Friday.

Coach Sean McDermott said that Allen "should be good to go for the game."

Safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring), linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones are all out for the game, while defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) are all questionable.

The Bills have only two quarterbacks on the roster in Allen and backup Mitchell Trubisky. With either of the three wild-card spots the only option for Buffalo, Allen is still expected to start the game to keep his second-longest active starts streak alive (121) but will likely sit to get him ready for the postseason as he did in Week 18 last season.

Other starters and veterans could also get some reduced playing time. Allen is behind only Philip Rivers for the longest active streak (243).

"I just really want to get through today and see how it looks," McDermott said before Friday's practice. "We've got some guys that are a little bit sore coming off of last week's game and certainly know what's removed a week from this weekend here. So, again, want to play well, that's important to us. Prioritizing being smart as well through it all, so that balance is what we're trying to strike there."

McDermott has also discussed throughout the week how important it is to send the stadium out on the right note before the team moves across the street to the new Highmark Stadium next season.

"We haven't exactly gone over what exactly is going to happen, but I got a good amount of reps throughout the week," Trubisky said. "So, I'm feeling comfortable to be out there with the guys and execute in whatever fashion it is. So, I'm excited to get that opportunity and we'll see what happens."