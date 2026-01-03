Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The last time the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks met in the regular season with the NFC West on the line, an epic battle came down to a single yard.

It was the last game of the 2019 season. Then-Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw stopped Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister short of the goal line as time expired, sending San Francisco to a 26-21 win and the NFC West division crown, the NFC's No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The 49ers would then go on a postseason run, but lose in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Six years later, a lot has changed for the 49ers and Seahawks -- who square off again Saturday night at Levi's Stadium (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) -- but not the stakes.

The Seahawks (13-3) enter the game in first place of the NFC West and on a six-game winning streak. A win or tie would lock them in for top spot in the division and the conference. They have an NFL-best 14-2 road record since 2024 under coach Mike Macdonald.

The 49ers (12-4) are also on a six-game winning streak -- and a seventh would pull them even with the Seahawks in overall record. They'd claim the NFC West crown and No. 1 seed by virtue of a 2-0 record against Seattle.

Back in Week 1, the Niners went to Seattle and escaped with a win in the closing moments. Since then, these teams have taken decidedly different paths to the same destination.

Seattle has emerged as one of the league's most complete teams, led by the second-best scoring defense in the NFL. The Niners have been the opposite, carving a path to the postseason on the strength of a high-octane offense that ranks fifth in offensive points per game and first since Week 9.

Add it all up and the expectation on both sides is for another classic that could come down to the final seconds, if not the final yard.

"We stole one up there, but I think they're going to be ready for this one," 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz said. "It's going to come down to that last couple of plays."

ESPN's NFL Nation 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner and Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson break down the matchup with the biggest questions heading into the game, key players and injury concerns for each team.

Jump to:

Seahawks | 49ers

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN | SEA -1.5 (47.5 O/U)

With a Seahawks win, Sam Darnold would join Tom Brady (2003 and 2004) as the only starting QBs to win 14-plus games in consecutive seasons. Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seahawks

Can Seattle's defense get to 49ers QB Brock Purdy?

It's tempting to ask whether Sam Darnold and Seattle's offense can finally play a clean game and kick their recent bad habit of slow starts, as they've failed to top nine points in the first half in six of their past seven games.

But the unstoppable-force-versus-immovable-object matchup on the other side of the ball is worth watching. No offense has been hotter of late than San Francisco's (it has scored 40-plus points in each of the past two games), and maybe only one defense -- Houston's -- has been better than Seattle's all season. Macdonald's unit is allowing the second-fewest points in the NFL at 17.3 per game.

Part of the formula has been relying on their dominant front four -- led by 2026 Pro Bowlers Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence -- to get to opposing quarterbacks without having to send an extra rusher, instead keeping one more defender in coverage. The Seahawks rank fifth in pressure rate (35.1%) and 27th in blitz rate (20.4%).

Their 44 sacks are eighth most in the NFL, though they've only recorded four over their past four games. That is partly due to how quickly Indianapolis Colts' Philip Rivers and Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young got rid of the ball.

Purdy, on the other hand, has averaged the second-longest time before a throw of any quarterback this season at 3.19 seconds. Williams, Lawrence & Co. will need to take advantage of the opportunities Purdy gives them to get home. If San Francisco has to start its backup left tackle, with 12-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams questionable with a hamstring injury, there should be a few.

Seattle's key players to watch

QB Sam Darnold

The Seahawks are hoping that Darnold can regain the form he showed over the first two months of the season, when he led the NFL in Total QBR (78.2) through 10 weeks. The past seven have been an adventure. Darnold ranks 27th in Total QBR (37.3) since Week 11, committing 10 turnovers in that span. Which is not to say the Seahawks have been winning entirely in spite of him. Two weeks ago, for instance, he played a leading role in their epic comeback against the Rams, coming up clutch in the fourth quarter and overtime. Last week, he made several big-time throws on third down to help Seattle pull away from Carolina.

Darnold has up to $2.5 million worth of contract incentives that he can reach in this game, including $500,000 apiece for throwing three more touchdown passes and 150 more passing yards.

DB Nick Emmanwori

The rookie second-round pick played all of four snaps in the season opener against San Francisco before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him for the next three games. Since returning, he has developed into an almost-every-down playmaker, a versatile weapon and one of the leading candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Emmanwori lit up the scouting combine with a 4.38 40-yard dash and a 43-inch vertical jump at 6-3 and 220 pounds. That blend of size and athleticism allows him to play all over the field -- sometimes lining up on the line of scrimmage, or across from slot receivers. He's an X factor that Seattle's defense didn't have the first time it faced the 49ers.

Stat to know

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having a historic season for the Seahawks. His 1,709 receiving yards and 113 receptions are franchise single-season records. He is 91 yards shy of becoming the seventh player in NFL history to record 1,800 receiving yards in a season.

Smith-Njigba is a downfield threat, leading the NFL in receptions and yards (683) on passes 20-plus yards downfield this season. His 974 yards on passes thrown outside the numbers this season is 222 more than the next-closest player.

play 1:01 Seahawks navigating injuries ahead of Week 18 Brady Henderson breaks down the Seahawks' injuries ahead of Week 18.

Injury concerns

The Seahawks could be down to their third-string left tackle, undrafted rookie Amari Kight. They ruled out starter Charles Cross and have listed Josh Jones as questionable. Jones has filled in capably for Cross the past two games, but he suffered knee and ankle injuries against Carolina that kept him from practicing Tuesday and Wednesday before he returned Thursday as a limited participant.

The Seahawks' defense will likely be without safety Coby Bryant, who's doubtful with a knee injury that also sidelined him last week. The good news there is that Ty Okada has been an unsung hero this season while making nine starts for Julian Love and one last week for Bryant.

Another piece of good news for the Seahawks: Wide receiver and kick returner Rashid Shaheed cleared concussion protocol this week after leaving last week's game against the Panthers.

Best thing I heard in the Seahawks' locker room this week:

"We know they're a good offense and we're a good defense. Saturday is going to speak for itself. I'm not going to lip-box y'all to death about what we're going to do or not. I'm just going to get out there ... and play Saturday. Let us go, let our defense roll and let our pads do the talking Saturday night." -- defensive tackle Jarran Reed

Last time the Seahawks won the NFC's No. 1 seed

It has happened three times in franchise history. Not coincidentally, those were the three times the Seahawks made the Super Bowl.

The most recent was in 2014, the year they came a yard away from claiming their second straight Lombardi Trophy. The Seahawks went 12-4 in the regular season before beating Carolina in the divisional round and then Green Bay in overtime in the NFC Championship Game, after they improbably erased a 12-point deficit in the final four minutes.

The Seahawks went into the final weekend of the 2019 season with a chance to claim the No. 1 seed with a win and some help. But by the time they kicked off against the 49ers, it was no longer in play for Seattle. So this will be the first time since 2014 in which the top seed will truly be on the line for the Seahawks in their regular-season finale. -- Henderson

"[I feel] fabulous," Kittle said this week after being asked about his ankle injury. "Great position for Saturday night to punch a 1-seed. So just with that, I'm doing fantastic." Steph Chambers/Getty Images

49ers

Will San Francisco's defense step up and force turnovers?

Absent star defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner, the Niners' defense has struggled mightily down the stretch, particularly when facing more efficient offenses. While Seattle's defense is the better side of the ball, the offense has been no slouch despite some late-season hiccups.

But the Seahawks also have a penchant for giving the ball away. Seattle has 28 turnovers this season, second most in the NFL with Darnold responsible for a league-high 20 of those.

Those giveaways have become even more common in the past seven games, as Darnold has 10 turnovers in that span. It's why a hot start that had Darnold -- who spent the 2023 season with the 49ers as Purdy's backup -- in the MVP conversation has given way to observers wondering if he can do enough to guide an otherwise well-rounded team on a deep playoff run.

The Niners' defense, meanwhile, has made its living this season off limiting explosive plays, forcing field goal attempts and coming up with the occasional fourth-down stop or red zone turnover.

Aside from that, though, there hasn't been a whole lot of resistance from Robert Saleh's patchwork unit. And taking the ball away is probably second only to pass rush in areas the Niners would like to improve defensively.

San Francisco is tied for 22nd in takeaways this season with 16 and has had none in seven of its 16 games. Coincidentally, it was a late-game forced fumble from Bosa that clinched San Francisco's Week 1 win against Seattle.

There will be no Bosa to bail the Niners out this time. The numbers suggest Seattle will give someone else a chance to make that key play that could win the game, but it's still fair to wonder who on the Niners' defense will be the one to capitalize when that opportunity arises.

49ers' key players to watch

QB Brock Purdy

There's a case to be made that Purdy is playing the best ball of his still young career. Since returning from a toe injury in Week 11, Purdy has thrown 16 touchdowns with five interceptions and added three rushing scores. He's not qualified because of time missed, but if he was, Purdy's 77.8 QBR would lead the NFL.

Like Darnold, Purdy has had turnover troubles, and Seattle's defense is a difficult challenge. But if he can take care of the ball, there should be opportunities for another big day.

CB Deommodore Lenoir

Lenoir has not shied away from trash-talking anyone but that's especially true when it comes to the Seahawks. Lenoir has fully embraced this rivalry and even fired shots at Smith-Njigba, Seattle's star wideout, in March. He doubled down on that this week, asking to shadow JSN on Saturday night.

"Man-to-man coverage, me and him," Lenoir said. "That's what I want." The Niners are unlikely to grant that request because of how they'd have to change their defense elsewhere but, after sharing his thoughts, Lenoir will be in the crosshairs if and when Seattle targets him.

play 0:40 CMC wins Fantasy Focus Football's Comeback Player of the Year Award Stephania Bell announces that 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is named the podcast's comeback player of the year for fantasy managers.

Stat to know

Running back Christian McCaffrey has shown what makes him a dual threat in the passing and rushing games again this season. His 17 total touchdowns are tied for third most by a Niner in a season. He is on pace to average 50 rushing yards per game and 50 receiving YPG in a season for the third time in his career.

McCaffrey's 116.4 career scrimmage YPG is the third most in NFL history (min. 100 games) after Hall of Famers Jim Brown (125.5) and Barry Sanders (118.9).

Against the Seahawks he can further cement himself in history. He needs five receptions to pass LaDainian Tomlinson (624) for the third-most catches by a running back in NFL history. And he needs four receptions to reach 100 for the season and become the first Niner since Terrell Owens in 2002 to hit the century mark.

Injury concerns

The Niners could be without left tackle Trent Williams because of a right hamstring injury. He's listed as questionable, and though coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams has made "good progress," Williams said "we'll see" when asked if he will be available. Austen Pleasants, who fared well against Chicago last week, would make his first NFL start if Williams can't play.

As for George Kittle, who sat out last week against the Chicago Bears with an ankle injury, he said he "absolutely" expects to play versus the Seahawks, but was officially listed as questionable.

play 2:07 Schefter: 49ers will be cautious who plays in Week 18 Adam Schefter updates Pat McAfee on the status of 49ers stars Trent Williams, George Kittle and Fred Warner for Week 18.

Best thing I heard in the 49ers' locker room this week:

"We never really thought that 'Hey, man, we've got to go attack the No. 1 seed.' It was always we've got to go take on whoever we're playing on Sunday and win that game. And so, this is just where we're at at the end of the year. We're very grateful for that, to be in this opportunity and situation. But, we can talk all we want. We have to go do it at the end of the day." -- Purdy

Last time the 49ers won the NFC's No. 1 seed

The 49ers surged to the NFC's top seed in 2023 when they finished 12-5 and won the NFC West division. Including that year, each of the previous two times the Niners had the No. 1 seed under Shanahan they've advanced to the Super Bowl. -- Wagoner