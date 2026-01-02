Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs told reporters Friday that he would not discuss the charges against him stemming from an alleged incident earlier this month.

"It's definitely an open case, so I can't even say anything about it," Diggs said Friday in his first remarks since the charges became public.

Diggs, who called it a "very emotional time" and noted he was "taken back by some things that's been going on," said he would answer any football-related questions as the Patriots prepare for their regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which he did.

Diggs is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault from an alleged incident on Dec. 2 in which a woman says the wide receiver entered her unlocked bedroom and smacked her across the face after they had discussed money owed to her, according to a police report. She had told police she was working as a private chef on the date of the incident.

Meanwhile, in his first public comments since facing a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery on a household/family member relating to an alleged incident Aug. 8, defensive tackle Christian Barmore similarly deflected.

"I'm focused on Miami and playing football," Barmore said, repeating those remarks, or a variation of them, multiple times.

According to charging documents obtained by ABC, Barmore allegedly threw a woman to the floor and grabbed her by the shirt "in the area of the neck" during an argument.

Attorney David Meier, who is representing both players in their cases, released statements denying the charges.

Both Diggs and Barmore are expected to play Sunday, with coach Mike Vrabel saying Wednesday that the Patriots have taken the allegations "very seriously and what comes of that, then we'll have another discussion."

"I don't think we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now," Vrabel said, adding that the team plans to let the legal process play out.

In a statement, the Patriots said Diggs "informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations." As part of the statement, the Patriots said, "We support Stefon."

Diggs' arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23, while Barmore's is Feb. 3.

Diggs leads the Patriots with 82 receptions for 970 yards and has been an inspirational leader to players, often speaking to them before games and practices. He said Friday he was "excited" and "locked in" for Sunday's game, as he is every week, and believes the Patriots are focused.

"Being a football team is hard. You band together and lean on your brothers, you lean on your people you spend the most time with. For me, I've been dealing with s--- my whole life. Nothing new to me," he said. "I just got to roll with the punches, try to stay as positive as I can. It's definitely something you always have to adjust to, but I'm good for whatever."