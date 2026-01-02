Adam Schefter looks into the pivotal matchup between the Ravens and Steelers and if a loss might be the end for John Harbaugh or Mike Tomlin. (1:35)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Nose tackle John Jenkins celebrated a milestone Friday: the first contract extension of his 13-year NFL career.

The Baltimore Ravens announced the one-year extension with Jenkins after Friday's practice. The deal is worth around $2 million, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"I've been on, I want to say 11 one-deals," Jenkins said. "So yeah, I was surprised."

At 36 years old, Jenkins is the fourth-oldest defensive lineman in the NFL. He recently approached members of the Ravens' front office about life after football, when one team official said, "Hey, you still got it."

"Then next thing you know, here we are," Jenkins said.

Jenkins has stepped in to help Baltimore's No. 11 run defense after Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and defensive end Broderick Washington (Achilles) suffered season-ending injuries. This season, he has recorded 36 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

A third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2013, Jenkins went on to sign one-year deals with the Seattle Seahawks (2016), Chicago Bears (2017 and 2020), New York Giants (2018), Miami Dolphins (2019, 2021 and 2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022 and 2023) and Ravens (2025).

This is the second contract extension for a Ravens interior lineman in the last three weeks. With the uncertainty surrounding Madubuike's future, Baltimore signed defensive tackle Travis Jones to a three-year, $40.5 million extension on Dec. 11.