TAMPA, Fla. -- It was Week 7, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were taking on the Detroit Lions during "Monday Night Football" when it happened. Wide receiver Mike Evans, the franchise's all-time leading scorer, was lying motionless on the turf at Ford Field after a vicious collision with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Everyone knew it, and soon so did Evans when he regained consciousness and felt the searing impact of a fractured collarbone, his eyes welling with tears. His pursuit of a record 12th straight 1,000-yard receiving season would likely be over, ending his chances of breaking a tie with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

It was also quite possibly the end of a once-promising 2025 season for the Bucs, who, at that point with a 5-2 record, were vying for first place in the NFC. Now, heading into Week 18, the Bucs (7-9) have lost seven of their past eight, and their playoff fate will be partially written Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) when they host the Carolina Panthers (8-8) at Raymond James Stadium. Not only will the Bucs need to beat the Panthers, but they also will need the New Orleans Saints to defeat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to win the division.

On that chilly October night in Detroit, linebacker Lavonte David was there to pick Evans up. The 12-year captain and 14-year vet quietly prayed over Evans, willed his "brother" to his feet and helped him to the sideline.

"To me, personally, he's meant everything because he's been not just a captain, and a quarterback, and a coach on the field, and a playmaker -- he's been the steady rock that's been here since I've been here going on seven years now," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said of David, adding that he "always shows up," not just in the form of a big play but in who he is as a person. "I don't think I've ever seen a player do what he has done from a defensive standpoint that I've probably ever coached [with] the way he goes about his business, the way he carries himself and the way he leads the team. When [he is no longer playing for the Bucs], it will be a heart-wrenching moment at that time."

David, who turns 36 later this month, and Evans, 32, know that the next down of football isn't promised. They are quite focused on this season and what's at stake, but could this be the end for two of the most iconic players in franchise history? There had already been rumblings about whether it would be each players' final season, but even so, they both are slated to be free agents at the conclusion of it.

Evans, now in Year 12, said David has meant "everything" to him and to their team.

"He's the ultimate leader," Evans said. "He's the best leader I've ever been around. ... One of my favorites of all time, probably my favorite, with [wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr.].

"I've spent the most time with him. ... Me and Lavonte have a very great relationship, probably the best relationship I've had with a single player. Just because we've been through [so much]."

It took David, who was selected in the second round out of Nebraska and whose college career started at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, nine seasons before he tasted the postseason. It took Evans, the seventh pick in 2014, seven.

"It's just opportunity that we got to seize, man," David told ESPN. "Keep getting opportunity after opportunity. We just got to be able to just hone in and take advantage of it."

Last season in the finale against the Panthers, Evans had a special moment -- eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for the season on the final play to tie Rice. Now, David can have his moment too in the regular-season finale. David needs six tackles to tie first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer and mentor Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in franchise history (1,714).

"I'd definitely be humbled and blessed," David said. "Obviously, being up there with DB is something I could never dream of -- how much he impacted football, the game of football, how he impacted the organization and how he impacted the community too. ... I'm thankful to be able to just be mentioned in the same breath."

David emphasized that the focus is on beating Carolina this week and that personal accolades come second. The same goes when it comes to retirement talk. He hasn't decided on whether this will be his final season.

"I want to win football games right now," David said. "We still have an opportunity to get into playoffs, and I want to do that for sure. I know that's a record, an NFC South team winning the division five years in a row is a huge thing, so I want to get that done.

"Obviously, from starting the way we started, my career started here and to be able to finish it or go throughout like that -- it'd be a great feat for sure. But I haven't given much thought about my future. The only future I'm thinking about is winning against Carolina and playing in the playoffs."

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David needs seven tackles to surpass Derrick Brooks' all-time franchise record. Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire

David already owns franchise records in forced fumbles (33, Brooks is second with 25), fumble recoveries (20, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Ronde Barber is second with 11) and tackles for a loss (177). David has 41.5 sacks, 32 forced fumbles and 14 interceptions in his career, with Hall of Famer Julius Peppers being the only other player since 2000 with at least 40 sacks, 30 forced fumbles and 10 interceptions.

Evans certainly wants to see his brother reach a new milestone, just as much as he wants another ride in the playoffs.

"Obviously, he's extremely talented," Evans said. "His habits, his love of the game, his passion, he should be in the Hall of Fame for sure. He'll get that [Bucs' record]. He deserves it the most. The Bucs have been known for defense. Like [my franchise record] was a little bit easier. It was hard to do it, but it was a little bit easier. The Bucs weren't known for offense, or receivers. Lavonte is chasing Derrick Brooks, a first-ballot Hall of Famer. And he's doing it."

Going back to that scary moment in Week 7, David had a message for Evans and his team that simply shows the type of teammate that he's been to the Tampa Bay franchise.

"It was definitely heartbreaking," David told ESPN. "Just watching him grow and be the man that he is, be the football player that he is -- there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to be out there with him. ... I know how hyped he was to come back for that game [after missing the three previous ones with a hamstring injury].

"I just try to be that for those guys. I always try to be that extra voice they need to hear. I always try to be that extra strength that they need. No matter what it takes for me, man, I just want them to know I'm there."