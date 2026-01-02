Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi will now have final say over the 53-man roster and he will spearhead the upcoming search for a new head coach, controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk said in an open letter to fans on Friday.

Borgonzi and president of football operations, Chad Brinker, will both now report to Adams-Strunk.

"Over the past few years, several job descriptions in our football organization were established to address specific situations and challenges that existed at the time," Adams-Strunk said in the letter. "After working together for the past year, they believe -- and I agree -- there is a long-term benefit to clarifying and honing the focus areas of our football leadership."

Adams-Strunk said in the letter that the restructure came about after Borgonzi and Brinker discussed their evaluation of the 2025 season. The Titans have a 3-13 record heading into the season finale in Jacksonville against the Jaguars on Sunday.

"For that reason, we're returning to a front office that feels more straightforward to them and me," Adams-Strunk wrote in the letter. "Going forward, Mike will serve as General Manager in the most traditional sense -- pick and support the players, oversee the coaching staff -- while Chad will continue to lead everything else about the football team. For example, Mike will manage the 53-man roster and lead the head coach search.

"Chad will continue to serve as President of Football Operations, leading strategic functions including salary cap management, analytics, research and development, and other football departments. Both will report to me, and their collective goal is to return the football team to the championship caliber you deserve."

Tennessee's head coach position should draw interest from candidates since the Titans will have a premium pick in this year's draft, over $100 million to spend in free agency, and a young, promising quarterback in Cam Ward.