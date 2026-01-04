FRISCO, Texas - If Tyler Smith has his way, Sunday's game against the New York Giants will be his last at left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys pressed Smith into the spot after Nate Thomas struggled, and starter Tyler Guyton's season was effectively over with a high ankle sprain. Like he did as a rookie in 2022 after taking over for an injured Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith has performed well.

But ...

"I mean, bro, like, I'm an All-Pro guard," Smith said. "You feel me? That's the simple truth, just looking at stuff purely off of facts. So we'll see what happens. We'll have those conversations and kind of see where everybody is at."

Tyler Smith would rather return to his guard spot than remain at left tackle. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Smith was named to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year at guard. Over the summer, he signed the largest deal for an interior offensive lineman in NFL history with a four-year, $96 million extension. The $24 million average would make him the sixth-highest-paid left tackle and the 10th-highest-paid tackle overall.

While his preference is to play guard, he might make the switch through gritted teeth.

When would he like to know if it is permanent?

"I mean, as soon as possible, I would hope," Smith said.

Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams said the Cowboys will have to weigh if Smith's strengths as a guard make him a better player there than at tackle. The Cowboys have Guyton, their first-round pick in 2024, available to play left tackle again, although he could switch to right tackle if the team moves on from Terence Steele.

"We'll have those conversations," Smith said. "I'm really not letting my mind get too far ahead of that. Like I said, I know this is something we're doing for rest of season. In my mind that's just what it is, for the rest of the season."

Milton stays ready

While Dak Prescott will start against the Giants, backup quarterback Joe Milton III is expected to see action in Week 18.

"I prepare the same way every week," Milton said. "I plan as if I was going to play."

Milton has played three games this season, completing 8 of 11 passes for 110 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

"I want to see him move the football. I know it's like a silly statement, but I want to see him move the football team," coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "That means executing and having the command and the pace of operation is really important to us, the way that we get up to the line of scrimmage and orchestrate things and solve problems, that's all part of playing quarterback.

"We've seen him do it in flashes. We see it every day at practice. It's really impressive but doing it on cards is a little different than doing out there."

Milton played in last year's season finale for the New England Patriots and completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown in a win against the Buffalo Bills.

"Coming here was a different status," said Milton, who was acquired for a 2025 fifth-round pick. "When I say status, I mean just a different game plan. I get more reps than I did when I was at the Patriots last year. I moved up in the NFL level as far as the quarterback position. As far as my knowledge, Dak's doing a great job of helping me just staying in it, staying in the loop."

CeeDee Lamb is the last remaining player on the Cowboys' roster from its 2020 draft class. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Dallas' 2020 draft class

When the Cowboys released Trevon Diggs on Tuesday, it left CeeDee Lamb as the only player remaining from the 2020 draft class.

"I went to his locker as soon as I got in here and I was like, 'Damn, he's not here no more,'" Lamb said. "That's kind of crazy, considering we came in together. That's my brother, man. He knows that. It's all love between me and him. Hope he go do it."

Lamb was the first-round pick. Diggs, who was claimed on waivers by the Green Bay Packers, was picked in the second round. Third-round pick Neville Gallimore was not re-signed after four years and is with the Indianapolis Colts. Tyler Biadasz, one of two fourth-rounders, is in his second season with the Washington Commanders.

Reggie Robinson II (fourth), Bradlee Anae (fifth) and Ben DiNucci (seventh) are no longer in the NFL.

"It's crazy," Lamb said. "Just seeing the Rolodex of players and different attitudes and ambitions between each player, everybody has different highs, different lows. But I feel like this is the nature of the business."

As Lamb walked away from his news conference, Lamb joked he felt old.

He's 26.

By the numbers

14: Prescott's winning streak against the Giants. Quarterback Bob Griese has the only longer winning streak versus one team, beating the Bills 17 straight times from 1968 to 1979 with the Miami Dolphins.

1,201: Javonte Williams' rushing yards, second most by a running back in his first season with the Cowboys. Ezekiel Elliott's has the most with 1,631 yards in 2016.

0-2: Schottenheimer's success on replay challenges this season. The Cowboys' opponents have not challenged a ruling.

26: Lamb needs that many receiving yards to pass DeAndre Hopkins (7,437) for seventh most in league history over a player's first six seasons.