FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Chism's breakthrough: There was a moment in the Patriots' locker room on New Year's Day when undrafted rookie receiver Efton Chism III was on the receiving end of a playful ribbing from a couple of teammates.

They asked him what time he arrived at the facility to ring in 2026. The answer, 6 a.m., sparked smiles and laughs -- and was entirely unsurprising to one of his teammates who joked that he was in a deep sleep at that time.

Chism's work ethic has been noted by many going back to the spring, when he began his longer-odds journey for a roster spot out of Eastern Washington University, and that's why coaches and teammates were so happy for him last Sunday when he scored his first career NFL touchdown -- a 10-yard reception from quarterback Drake Maye.

"I'm excited and proud of the way he played in terms of his toughness and finish," offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. "We talk about the identity so much and he went out there and embodied it with the way he played."

The Patriots (13-3) will once again be counting on Chism in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins (7-9) at Gillette Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox), as his role has increased since starter Mack Hollins -- one of his primary mentors -- landed on injured reserve Dec. 27 (abdomen).

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound Chism played a season-high 41 offensive snaps in last week's blowout win over the New York Jets, totaling two receptions for 40 yards and the TD. He also assumed some of the important run-blocking duties of the 6-foot-2, 221-pound Hollins, with receivers coach Todd Downing noting that although the size difference between the two is obvious, "the heart is the same size."

It was Hollins who took Chism under his wing in the spring, and that explains, in part, why Chism was arriving at Gillette Stadium at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"I'm a big routine guy. That is something I wanted to figure out early on -- Mack helped me out with that during OTAs -- in terms of what time to come in, when to leave, so you're not here just to be here," said Chism, who became a fan favorite with a standout performance in the preseason. "Making sure when I'm here, I'm getting stuff done, whether I'm meeting with Coach TD, getting in the tubs, lifting. Sticking to that routine -- it's gotten me this far."

Chism shared that he usually leaves the facility by 7 p.m. He's usually sleeping by 9 or 9:30 p.m.

"That's the time I get to relax and chill a little bit," he said, noting he might look through a couple of football-related things but mostly tries to separate from it.

The Patriots' equipment staff made sure Chism was gifted the football from his first career NFL touchdown, which Chism plans to hand to his father, Efton, to add to his memorabilia collection that includes items from family members and former Seattle-area pros such as former Seattle Mariners utility man Willie Bloomquist.

Before looking ahead to Sunday's regular-season finale and the upcoming playoffs, Chism shared another reason his first TD was so meaningful to him.

"Seeing all the guys celebrate, so many different people came up [to me], it shows how close our team is and how much room for growth we have being a young team," he said. "Gonzo [Christian Gonzalez] coming to give me love. Big Mo [Morgan Moses] giving me love. Pop [DeMario Douglas] sprinting out there and he wasn't even in the game -- coming giving me love.

"Little things like that you don't notice in the moment. But you go back and watch, and start seeing things and putting it all together, it's so cool. I'm very blessed and thankful to be here."

Undrafted rookie WR Efton Chism III recorded his first career touchdown last week against the Jets. Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images

2. Run D: In their past seven games, the Patriots' defense has surrendered 987 yards on 197 carries. That's a whopping 5.01 yards per rush. Run defense was a point of emphasis leading into Sunday's finale against Miami and De'Von Achane, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl and leads the NFL in rushing average among running backs (5.7 YPC). The Patriots would catch a break if Achane (doubtful, shoulder) doesn't play.

"I think it's things we can get fixed," defensive playcaller Zak Kuhr said, pointing to technique and fundamentals as keys.

3. Reinforcements coming: Starting linebacker Robert Spillane's limited return to practice Friday from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the final four games of the regular season sets the stage for his potential return for the playoffs.

"Guys that care a lot about the team want to be out there. That was positive and excited he's feeling better," coach Mike Vrabel said.

Between Spillane and defensive tackle Milton Williams' return to action Sunday against the Dolphins after missing five games due to an ankle injury, it likely gives the Patriots arguably their best two front-seven defenders for their most important game(s). And the team's hope is that veteran outside linebacker/defensive end Harold Landry III also has more juice after resting the final two games (knee).

LB Robert Spillane (14) makes his return to practice.



Mike Vrabel likely will provide an update after practice, but sets up possible return for playoffs. pic.twitter.com/rh4QhFmAc7 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 2, 2026

4. Bradbury's streak: Players can sometimes take pride in being an iron man and playing every snap, which veteran center Garrett Bradbury acknowledged was partially on his mind last week when he was pulled from the blowout win over the Jets in the fourth quarter. Up to that point, Bradbury hadn't missed a snap all season, which came after a 2024 campaign in Minnesota in which he also played every snap. Bradbury said he could have asked Vrabel to stay in the game but elected not to do so.

5. 2025 draft class: When the Patriots signed cornerback Kobee Minor (aka "Mr. Irrelevant") from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Thursday, it meant all 11 of their 2025 draft picks are now on the roster (or IR). Add in undrafted free agents Elijah Ponder (outside linebacker), Eric Gregory (defensive tackle), CJ Dippre (tight end) and Chism, and that's 15 rookies overall -- or 28.3% of the roster. That's unusual for a 13-3 team.

"We obviously want to be able to continue to build through the draft, make smart decisions, bring the right people in, draft the right people at the right time, have a vision for them, and be able to help them reach their full potential," Vrabel said.

6. They said it: "Just an honor. I've told everybody that has said some things in the locker room, 'It's us, it's not just me.' It's really a team deal." -- Maye on being mentioned as a top candidate for the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award

7. Jennings on cusp: Running back Terrell Jennings is eligible to begin practicing next week for the first time after being placed on injured reserve Dec. 13 due to a concussion. Jennings was present in the locker room last week during media-access periods, a sign that he's nearing a return.

Veteran D'Ernest Johnson has filled Jennings' No. 3 role on the RB depth chart and on special teams in recent weeks, so the team will soon have an option to make the switch back to Jennings if it views it as an upgrade.

8. Strange story: Free from the expectations that accompanied him in New England as a 2022 first-round draft pick, guard Cole Strange is thriving with the Dolphins. Strange returns to Gillette Stadium on Sunday having started the past 13 games at right guard and is viewed as a "find" off the Browns' practice squad when Miami was scrambling after losing starter James Daniels (torn pec) in Week 1.

Miami's system, which prioritizes athleticism over size for guards, has been a nice fit for the 300-pound Strange as coach Mike McDaniel said Strange has "come [through] in the clutch for us."

9. Did You Know, Part I: The Patriots, Bears, Jaguars, Seahawks and 49ers have all qualified for the playoffs after missing the postseason last year. That continues a streak of 36 straight seasons (1990-2025) that at least four teams every year have qualified for the playoffs after failing to do so the year before.

10. Did You Know, Part II: Maye leads the NFL in Total QBR (76.5), completion percentage (71.7%) and yards per attempt (8.9). This is the 20th season of Total QBR and, per ESPN Research, the only quarterbacks to lead the NFL in all three of those categories are Tom Brady in 2007 and Tony Romo in 2014. Maye is also looking to become the first quarterback in NFL history to complete at least 71% of his passes and average 8.9 yards per attempt in a season (minimum 100 attempts).