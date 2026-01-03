Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday reached agreement with offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen on a three-year, $51 million contract extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The new deal includes $32.5 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $55.5 million with incentives.

Van Lanen has started nine games this season, including the last four at left tackle. He also has starts at left guard (one), right guard (one) and right tackle (two) and one as an extra offensive lineman. He had only three starts in the first four seasons of his career, all in 2024.

Van Lanen started at left tackle in Weeks 14 and 15 because Walker Little was out with a concussion. Little was cleared for Week 16 but Van Lanen remained in the starting lineup. Little started at right guard last week in place of Patrick Mekari (back) and will do so Sunday against Tennessee.

Former Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke signed Little to a three-year, $40.5 million extension with $25.94 million guaranteed on Dec. 2, 2024, and his $11 million base salary is fully guaranteed in 2026.

Van Lanen was drafted in the sixth round by Green Bay in 2021 and was traded to Jacksonville for a seventh-round pick in August 2022.