RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks are expecting some reinforcements to return for the playoffs, but Tory Horton isn't likely to be one of them.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Seattle isn't counting on the standout rookie wide receiver to return from the shin injury that has sidelined him since midseason. The team had been holding out hope that Horton -- who scored six touchdowns in his first eight NFL games -- could return at some point this season.

"We got some clarification on Tory," Macdonald said. "The best way I could describe it is what he has, it just takes a long time to heal. So put it this way: We're planning on not having him. If something happens -- which we're not counting on -- and he's able to come back, then that's great. But right now we're not planning on having him. He just needs time and rest. It's unfortunate, but these things happen. We're with him. He's doing a great job. We're just not going to have him right now."

Macdonald said there's no long-term concern with Horton's shin injury and that he should have a full offseason.

A fifth-round pick out of Colorado State, Horton beat out veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Seattle's No. 3 receiver job out of training camp. He caught five touchdown passes and scored another touchdown on a 95-yard punt return, which broke the record for longest in club history.

But Horton began dealing with his shin injury in early November, landed on injured reserve and hadn't played since.

Macdonald said the Seahawks are optimistic that left tackle Charles Cross will return in the next two weeks. Cross missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the Seahawks' regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night, which will determine the NFC West champion and conference's No. 1 seed.

The Seahawks might be down to their No. 3 left tackle against San Francisco -- undrafted rookie Amari Kight -- as backup Josh Jones is listed as questionable. Seattle listed Jones (knee/ankle) as a non-participant Tuesday and Wednesday, then limited Thursday, when game designations came out.

On Friday, Macdonald said Jones is progressing, but he otherwise said little about his chances of playing beyond reiterating that he's questionable.

The Seahawks also listed starting safety Coby Bryant (knee) as doubtful.

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who made the Pro Bowl as a kick returner, had no game designation after clearing concussion protocol.