No NFC South champ until Sunday after Bucs beat Panthers

Lavonte David gets the fumble recovery and gives the Buccaneers the ball back on the 30-yard line. (0:16)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off the Carolina Panthers 16-14 to snap a four-game losing streak, setting up a thrilling Sunday, when the NFC South winner will be decided by what happens between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has said he was not a Saints fan, but he told ESPN after Saturday's game that "I am tomorrow!"

If the Saints defeat the Falcons on Sunday, the Bucs would secure the division at 8-9. It would mark the first time a team has won five straight division championships since conference realignment in 2002, and would tie the Bucs for third-most titles in league history for any division.

A Falcons victory would give Carolina (8-9) its first playoff berth since 2017 and first NFC South title since 2015.

Biggest surprise: With wide receivers Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan occupying so much attention from the Panthers' defense -- Godwin didn't have a single target through the first three quarters -- Mayfield relied heavily on tight end Cade Otton, who hauled in seven catches for 94 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Otton's 20-yard grab with 2:12 to go also helped seal the win.

What to make of the quarterback performance: Otton's score was Mayfield's first touchdown pass on a ball thrown 15-plus yards downfield since the Bucs' Week 6 win over the 49ers, illustrating just how much the Bucs have missed an aerial attack this season. Mayfield completed 12 of 17 passes for 146 passing yards, plus an interception when he failed to account for Christian Rozeboom swooping in front of Egbuka on a post route at the Tampa Bay 39. That play set up a Tommy Tremble touchdown to cut Tampa's lead to 10-7. Mayfield used his legs too, rushing for 31 yards, including an 11-yard scramble on a third-and-3. But far too many times the Bucs had to settle for Chase McLaughlin field goals.

Turning point: With coach Todd Bowles calling a safety blitz with Antoine Winfield Jr. on fourth-and-8 with 3:10 to go in the fourth quarter, rookie cornerback Jacob Parrish (starting in place of Jamel Dean) surrendered a 40-yard reception to Tetairoa McMillan, whom Parrish downed at the Tampa Bay 16. Then cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who took over for the injured Zyon McCollum, gave up an 8-yard touchdown on a corner route to trim the Bucs' lead to 16-14. Up to that point, Parrish had allowed one catch to McMillan, and he intercepted a pass intended for McMillan just before halftime.

End of an era?: With 11:15 to go in the fourth quarter, 14-year veteran Lavonte David, made what could be the last big play of his career. He recovered a Rico Dowdle fumble for the 21st takeaway of his career, most among all active players. It was also his 35th career takeaway, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher as the only players with 40-plus sacks and 35-plus takeaways since at least 1982. -- Jenna Laine

Stay tuned. Now the Panthers have become huge Falcons fans.

An Atlanta victory over New Orleans on Sunday and the Panthers can forget how they bungled away Saturday's game against Tampa Bay. They would win the NFC South and make the playoffs by virtue of the tiebreaker -- a 3-1 record over the Bucs and Falcons.

If the banged-up Saints win, Carolina will spend the offseason haunted by their sloppy play at rain-soaked Raymond James Stadium.

There is plenty of blame to go around in this one, from coaching to another subpar game from quarterback Bryce Young (until the fourth quarter) to an infective running game that netted 19 yards.

The Panthers no longer control their own destiny, and they have only themselves to blame.

Turning point: The Panthers were being dominated 10-0 and had 27 yards off offense early in the second quarter when Rozeboom intercepted a Mayfield pass. Young answered with a touchdown pass to Tremble, which seemed to settle Carolina down on both sides of the ball.

Controversial play: Young, under pressure in the third quarter, threw the ball to his right on first-and-10 from Tampa's 34. Officials ruled it incomplete and the play was whistled dead with Dowdle holding the ball. On the replay, it appeared it was a backward pass, but since the whistle was blown, Dowdle was unable to advance the ball and Carolina took a 7-yard loss. Ryan Fitzgerald then missed a 54-yard field goal.

Most surprising performance: The Panthers were in scoring position with a first down at the Tampa 20, down 16-7. Coach Dave Canales called a flea-flicker, but the play resulted in a fumble, which Tampa recovered. Instead of maintaining the drive and potentially making it a one-score game, the risky call left Carolina scuffling to catch up the rest of the game. -- David Newton

