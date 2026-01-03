Jenna Laine reports on the Buccaneers' mindset ahead of their Week 18 showdown with the Panthers. (1:00)

Despite recent form, Bucs still have chance at playoffs (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka announced on Instagram on Friday that he is engaged.

"Everything we prayed for and more" reads the caption of the post, which was shared jointly on Egbuka's and fiancée Laney Matriano's respective accounts, followed by the Bible verse Mark‬ ‭10‬:‭9‬.

Egbuka will finish his first NFL regular season today against the Carolina Panthers, with the rookie out of Ohio State having posted 62 catches for 930 yards and 6 touchdowns in his debut campaign so far.

Matriano, as a four-year starter for Notre Dame women's soccer, recently capped off her own collegiate athletic career. A midfielder, Matriano enjoyed her most productive statistical year for the Irish as a senior this fall, recording three goals and eight assists.

Caleb Williams and new USF head coach Brian Hartline were among those to wish the couple well in the comments.