        <
        >

          Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (illness) ruled out vs. Steelers

          • Jamison HensleyJan 3, 2026, 09:37 PM
            Close
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
            Follow on X

          PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens ruled out starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman for Sunday night's AFC North title game against the Steelers.

          Bateman had been listed as questionable after missing every practice with an illness. But Baltimore downgraded Bateman, the team's fifth-leading receiver, on Saturday after he did not make the trip to Pittsburgh.

          Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Bateman was dealing with a "pretty serious" bout with the flu, but he had thought Bateman would be cleared by game day. This marks the fourth game that Bateman has missed this season.

          A first-round pick by the Ravens in 2021, Bateman has had a disappointing season. He has totaled 19 catches for a career-worst 224 yards and 2 touchdowns.