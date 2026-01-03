Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens ruled out starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman for Sunday night's AFC North title game against the Steelers.

Bateman had been listed as questionable after missing every practice with an illness. But Baltimore downgraded Bateman, the team's fifth-leading receiver, on Saturday after he did not make the trip to Pittsburgh.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Bateman was dealing with a "pretty serious" bout with the flu, but he had thought Bateman would be cleared by game day. This marks the fourth game that Bateman has missed this season.

A first-round pick by the Ravens in 2021, Bateman has had a disappointing season. He has totaled 19 catches for a career-worst 224 yards and 2 touchdowns.