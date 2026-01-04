Baker Mayfield joins Peter Schrager postgame as the Buccaneers survive the Panthers with a 16-14 win and keep playoff hopes alive. (0:55)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The winner of the NFC South will have a losing record and be crowned at home watching on television.

Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to Cade Otton, Chase McLaughlin kicked three field goals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers avoided elimination with a sloppy 16-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers on a rain-soaked Saturday.

"The defense did an incredible job all game," Mayfield said in his postgame, on-field interview with Peter Schrager on ESPN. "They got a touchdown early off my interception, so, we just found a way to win."

The Buccaneers (8-9) need New Orleans (6-10) to beat or tie Atlanta (7-9) on Sunday to clinch a fifth straight NFC South title.

If the Falcons win, the Panthers (8-9) will secure their first division championship since coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Cam Newton led them to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance 10 years ago.

The Buccaneers hold a two-team tiebreaker over the Panthers. But Carolina holds the three-team tiebreaker over Tampa Bay if Atlanta also finishes 8-9.

"They're a tough divisional opponent, and we did everything we could today," Mayfield said of the Panthers. "Now, we'll sit back and see what happens tomorrow."

Before the Buccaneers faced New Orleans in October, Mayfield accused the Saints of dirty play and said: "I do not like them." In his interview with Schrager, he added to that comment, saying "I do tomorrow."

Indeed, Tampa Bay's playoff hopes hinge on the Saints beating the Falcons on the road on Sunday.

The Buccaneers were 0-8 in games where Mayfield threw an interception before overcoming his ninth pick in the past eight games.

"Just stay in it, one play at a time," Mayfield said. "Sometimes, it's not going to be pretty."

After McLaughlin's 38-yard field goal try was blocked with just over five minutes remaining, Carolina got within 16-14 on Bryce Young's 8-yard TD pass to Jalen Coker with 2:27 left.

Mayfield tossed a short pass to Otton for a 20-yard gain on third-and-4 to extend Tampa Bay's ensuing drive and run off more time. The Panthers got the ball back at their 3 with 18 seconds and no timeouts left. The game ended on a desperate series of laterals that resulted in a fumble.

Mayfield connected with Otton on an 18-yard TD pass for a 7-0 lead as the Bucs scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the third straight game. It was Otton's first TD of the season.

Down 10-0, the Panthers turned Christian Rozeboom's interception into a quick score. Rozeboom returned the pick 20 yards to Tampa Bay's 19. Young then connected with Tommy Tremble on an 8-yard TD pass to cut it to 10-7.

Jacob Parrish picked off Young late in the second half, and the Buccaneers got a 36-yard field goal from McLaughlin to take a 13-7 halftime lead.

McLaughlin kicked a 48-yard field goal early in the fourth to extend Tampa Bay's lead.

Carolina's Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 54-yarder short on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Mayfield completed his first six passes before misfiring on a cross-field, 13-yard toss to Payne Durham, who was wide open in the end zone. The Bucs settled for McLaughlin's 29-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.