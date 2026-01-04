Brock Purdy looks for Christian McCaffrey in the red zone, but his pass is bobbled into the hands of Drake Thomas as the Seahawks take over. (0:50)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Even as the Seattle Seahawks dominated them from the opening kickoff, the San Francisco 49ers ' dreams of stealing the NFC's top seed were still alive with a little more than 10 minutes remaining in Saturday's game.

After struggling to find any offensive rhythm in the first 49-plus minutes, the Niners reached Seattle's 6-yard line with 10:27 to go with a chance to score their first touchdown and trim the Seahawks' lead to three.

Quarterback Brock Purdy took the shotgun snap and fired into the right flat for running back Christian McCaffrey. But Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe tipped the pass, forcing McCaffrey to turn his shoulders back to the inside as he tried in vain to haul it in.

The ball and San Francisco's hopes of winning the NFC West bounced off McCaffrey's hands and into the arms of Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas for an interception that effectively ended the chance of a comeback as Seattle escaped with a 13-3 victory.

When it was over, a dejected McCaffrey shouldered the blame for the missed opportunity.

"It's a play that I have to make," McCaffrey said. "Absolutely have to make. [I] expect nothing less but to make that play. It's completely on me."

It was one of a handful of missed chances for the Niners to claim the NFC's top seed, a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the postseason.

On a night when the Niners mustered 173 yards of offense, their lowest total in a regular season game since coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017, they still had a chance to pull off the victory because of a little special teams luck and a bend-but-don't-break defense.

There was a fourth-and-2 pass that Purdy was unable to get to tight end George Kittle that would have gone for a big play if Purdy had a second longer to throw. In the third quarter, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Zach Charbonnet failed to connect on a handoff, with the ball rolling loose and Niners defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos missing a prime opportunity to recover it deep in Seattle territory.

Gross-Matos said the ball "just bounced" as he attempted to recover it with Charbonnet falling on it. Two plays later, Seattle converted a third-and-17 on a run to the outside for a gain of 19 yards.

The result was a maddening loss that left the 49ers at 12-5 and facing a far more difficult path to any sort of postseason success. Depending on other outcomes, the Niners will likely have to play three road games to reach Super Bowl LX, which is slated for Levi's Stadium.

"We're ready for it," Shanahan said. "It would have been nice to have both home games and get a bye. But it is what it is. This team been through a lot this year. Now, we've got to do it the hard way and embrace the s--- out of doing it the hard way."

Absent the bye week, the 49ers will have a bit less time to rest and heal up before their playoff journey begins. Purdy was shaken up late in Saturday's game with what Shanahan described as a stinger in his left shoulder. Shanahan said Purdy would have been able to reenter the game had San Francisco got the ball back with Purdy adding that he was OK.

"I feel good," Purdy said. "Just got hit and the left shoulder sort of lit up."

The Niners will also be monitoring injuries at linebacker where starters Tatum Bethune (groin) and Dee Winters (ankle) departed the game and will need further imaging before their status for next week is determined.

San Francisco will also hope for left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) and receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle) to return after missing Saturday's game. Shanahan said they would have been closer to playing had the game been on Sunday but said it was "too risky" to play them on Saturday night.

Now, the 49ers will spend Sunday scoreboard watching as they await word on their first playoff opponent and destination.

If the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers will be the No. 6 seed and travel to Philadelphia or Chicago. It will be the Eagles unless the Bears lose to Detroit and Philadelphia, which is planning to rest starters on Sunday, beats Washington.

If the Cardinals defeat or tie the Rams, the Niners would be the No. 5 seed and play against the winner of the NFC South division, either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Carolina Panthers. An Atlanta win against New Orleans means it would be Carolina and if New Orleans wins or ties, it will be Tampa Bay.

Niners tight end George Kittle made it clear what outcome he's hoping for after Saturday's loss. Asked about his preference for an opponent, Kittle said he hopes Cardinals safety Budda Baker has three interception returns for touchdowns and tight end Trey McBride chips in 200 receiving yards and three scores.

"Would I much rather be on a bye and get to play at Levi's Stadium? Yeah," Kittle said. "But that's just not our reality... I hate losing to the Seahawks but hey, we get to play football next week... Go Cardinals."