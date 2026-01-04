NFL Week 18 highlights, big plays and moments

Bryce Young and the Panthers can't convert a miracle as a time expires, falling to the Buccaneers 16-14. (0:26)

The final week of the NFL regular season features key storylines that will determine playoff berths and positioning.

If the Atlanta Falcons defeat the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers become the NFC South champs. Otherwise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the division.

And Sunday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will decide the AFC North champ. The loser is out of the playoffs.

This file will be updated throughout the day with the top highlights and most important moments.