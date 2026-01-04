Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has been ruled out because of a right shoulder injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ward suffered his injury on the team's first drive of the game when he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder as he dove into the end zone to cap off a 7-yard touchdown run to give the Titans an early 7-0 lead over the Jaguars.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward suffered a shoulder injury on this touchdown lunge against the Jaguars. AP Photo/John Raoux

The rookie quarterback's season is over after playing all 951 snaps on offense for the Titans up to that point. Ward was the only quarterback in the league to have taken all his team's snaps.

Backup quarterback Brandon Allen came in for Ward when Tennessee's offense took the field after the Jaguars answered with a touchdown of their own to tie the game. Allen attempted three passes and completed two of them for 10 yards.

Wide receiver Mason Kinsey is the emergency quarterback for the Titans.