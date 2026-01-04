Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars clinched the AFC South title Sunday, the third time the franchise has done so under a first-year coach.

Their 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium gave coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars a 13-4 record -- the second-most regular-season wins in franchise history -- one season after the team finished 4-13.

It's the 10th time in NFL history a team has won nine more games than it did the previous season, per ESPN Research.

The Jaguars, who led 31-7 at the half Sunday, have now won eight consecutive games and will play host to an AFC wild card playoff game next weekend. Jacksonville also won AFC South titles in 2017 (under Doug Marrone) and 2022 (under Doug Pederson). Both were previously NFL head coaches -- Pederson won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia -- but Coen is in his first season as a head coach at any level.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns before being pulled in the fourth quarter, set the franchise record for most total TDs in a season (38).

Kicker Cam Little made a 67-yard field goal to become the first player in NFL history with multiple field goals of 65-plus yards in a career (he made an NFL-record 68-yarder in Week 9).

Sunday also marked the seventh time the Jaguars scored 30 or more points in a game, which is the most in franchise history in a single season, per ESPN Research. The did it six times in 2017.