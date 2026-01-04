Myles Garrett is the NFL's single-season sack leader after taking down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday.

With 5:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Cleveland Browns defensive end made history at midfield, taking down Burrow for a five-yard loss at Paycor Stadium. It marked the 23rd sack of the season for Garrett, which was enough to pass T.J. Watt and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, who were tied atop the list at 22.5.

Garrett now has 12 sacks against Burrow, passing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for his most against any quarterback, according to ESPN Research. It's also Garrett's 16th career sack against the Bengals, the most by any player against Cincinnati since sacks became official in 1982.

Congratulations poured in for Garrett after his record-setting play.

Fellow star defensive end Micah Parsons topped the congratulatory messages, alongside Patrick Mahomes and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Youngstown, Ohio, native and former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar also chimed in, as did Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who suited up for the Bengals as a wide receiver.

The New Sack King@Flash_Garrett makes the NFL Single Season Sack Record his own. #GigEm | #NFLAggies pic.twitter.com/L0iOKcVDRv — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 4, 2026